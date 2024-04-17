EVgo (EVGO) Price Target Increased by 11.86% to 6.35

The average one-year price target for EVgo (NasdaqGS:EVGO) has been revised to 6.35 / share. This is an increase of 11.86% from the prior estimate of 5.67 dated March 28, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 3.03 to a high of 12.60 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 237.59% from the latest reported closing price of 1.88 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 306 funds or institutions reporting positions in EVgo. This is a decrease of 32 owner(s) or 9.47% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVGO is 0.06%, an increase of 5.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.08% to 51,513K shares. The put/call ratio of EVGO is 0.18, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 3,675K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,724K shares, representing an increase of 25.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 80.86% over the last quarter.

Pictet Asset Management Holding holds 3,611K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,745K shares, representing an increase of 23.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 18.08% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,179K shares representing 2.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,752K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,358K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 4.45% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,505K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,523K shares, representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVGO by 7.63% over the last quarter.

EVgo Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

EVgo is the nation’s largest public fast charging network for electric vehicles, and the first to be powered by 100% renewable energy. With more than 800 fast charging locations, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network serves over 68 metropolitan areas across 35 states and more than 300,000 customer accounts. Founded in 2010, EVgo leads the way on transportation electrification, partnering with automakers; fleet and rideshare operators; retail hosts such as hotels, shopping centers, gas stations and parking lot operators; and other stakeholders to deploy advanced charging technology to expand network availability and make it easier for drivers across the U.S. to enjoy the benefits of driving an EV. As a charging technology first mover, EVgo works closely with business and government leaders to accelerate the ubiquitous adoption of EVs by providing a reliable and convenient charging experience close to where drivers live, work and play, whether for a daily commute or a commercial fleet.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.