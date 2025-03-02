EVGO Earnings Preview: Recent $EVGO Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

EVGO ($EVGO) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $70,482,928 and earnings of -$0.09 per share.

EVGO Insider Trading Activity

EVGO insiders have traded $EVGO stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVGO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID NANUS sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

HOLDINGS, LLC EVGO sold 23,000,000 shares for an estimated $115,000,000

BADAR KHAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 166,725 shares for an estimated $856,232 .

. DENNIS G KISH (President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 61,563 shares for an estimated $225,571.

EVGO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 128 institutional investors add shares of EVGO stock to their portfolio, and 86 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

