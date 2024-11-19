EVgo call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in EVgo (EVGO) with 7,595 calls trading, 1.8x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 93.21%. Jan-25 7 calls and Jan-25 5 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 4,200 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.17. Earnings are expected on March 5th.
