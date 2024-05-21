News & Insights

EVGN Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

May 21, 2024 — 05:04 am EDT

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/23/2024, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Evogene Ltd. to post earnings of -$0.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.38 million. Last quarter, Evogene Ltd. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.13 on estimates of -$0.14. The stock rose by 3.34% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, EVGN stock has fallen by -17.86%.

About Evogene Ltd.

Evogene Ltd. operates as a plant genomics company. It utilizes a proprietary integrated technology infrastructure to enhance seed traits underlying crop productivity. It also offers a solution for crop productivity improvement through biotechnology and breeding using a technology infrastructure that is based on deep scientific understanding of plant genomics and proprietary computational capabilities. The company was founded by Amir Barzilay and Hagai Karchi in 2002 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

