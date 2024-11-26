EVEX Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Eve Holding Inc (Symbol: EVEX) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $4.11, changing hands as high as $4.32 per share. Eve Holding Inc shares are currently trading up about 3.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of EVEX shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, EVEX's low point in its 52 week range is $2.33 per share, with $7.57 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.13.

