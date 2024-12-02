Private Markets Competitive Intel: Funds Raising Capital in 2024

2024 is up and running and the new year means that many GPs will be kicking-off fundraising cycles for their latest private markets funds. After a year of plateauing commitment activity from public pension plan investors, private fund managers may find continued challenges in 2024 when it comes to closing their new funds.
A successful fund raise begins with actionable intelligence
Beyond identifying the investors that a fund manager will target in their next fundraise, understanding which comparable peer funds are also in market is another important piece of intelligence that can support a successful capital raise.
With the Forward Calendar in Nasdaq eVestment TopQ+, fund managers can filter down to their specific strategy and fundraising period to identify both confirmed and projected funds in market that they may be competing with.
Identify your Competition
Explore the tables below to understand the firms you may be fundraising against in 2024.
Private Equity – Buyout
|
Fund Name
|
Fund Size ($m)
|
First Close
|
Final Close
|
Affinity Asia Pacific Fund VI
|
$6,600
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
Thomas H. Lee Equity Partners X
|
$6,160
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Oak Hill Capital Partners VII
|
$5,500
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Court Square Capital Partners V
|
$3,000
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
North Haven Capital Partners VIII
|
$2,200
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
Private Equity – Growth Equity
|
Fund Name
|
Fund Size ($m)
|
First Close
|
Final Close
|
TPG Growth Equity VI
|
$4,000
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
Tailwind Capital Partners IV
|
$1,980
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
AVP Late Growth Fund
|
$1,630
|
Q1 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Avenir Growth Partners Fund V
|
$800
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Fortissimo Capital Fund VI
|
$715
|
Q3 2024
|
Q2 2025
Venture Capital
|
Fund Name
|
Fund Size ($m)
|
First Close
|
Final Close
|
Lindsay Goldberg VI
|
$4,400
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Hillhouse Capital Healthcare CNY Fund
|
$1,400
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
Greylock 17
|
$1,100
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Breakthrough Energy Ventures III
|
$1,000
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
Spark Capital VIII
|
$715
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
Private Debt - Direct Lending
|
Fund Name
|
Fund Size ($m)
|
First Close
|
Final Close
|
Golub Capital Partners 15
|
$3,630
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
Monroe Capital Private Credit Fund V
|
$3,000
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
NB Private Debt Fund V
|
$2,035
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
Deerpath Capital Advantage VII
|
$2,000
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
Freeport First Lien Loan Fund VI
|
$1,650
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
Private Debt - ex Direct Lending
|
Fund Name
|
Fund Size ($m)
|
First Close
|
Final Close
|
ICG Europe Fund IX
|
$9,014
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Fortress Credit Opportunities Fund VI
|
$8,000
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Ares Special Opportunities Fund III
|
$7,810
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Stellex Capital Partners III
|
$2,500
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Atalaya Special Opportunities Fund IX
|
$2,000
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
Real Assets
|
Fund Name
|
Fund Size ($m)
|
First Close
|
Final Close
|
Partners Group Direct Infrastructure IV
|
$8,000
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
|
KKR Global Climate Fund
|
$7,000
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Apollo Infrastructure Opportunities Fund III
|
$4,000
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
CIP Growth Markets Fund II
|
$3,000
|
Q2 2024
|
Q1 2025
|
Orion Mine Finance Fund IV
|
$2,550
|
Q1 2024
|
Q4 2024
Forward Calendar: How it works
Data in the Forward Calendar is mix of algorithmic projections and verified public data. For projected fundraises, the calendar looks at the vintage years and fund sizes of the preceding funds in a fund family to project when a manager will be back in market and how much capital they will be seeking to raise. An analysis of the algorithmically projected funds found that the Forward Calendar correctly forecasted funds in market with 80% accuracy within 2 quarters.
The projected funds are supplemented by the confirmed funds, which are sourced from public news sources as well as fund manager announcements and press releases. When a projected fund is confirmed, data analysts at Nasdaq eVestment update all estimated data points with those confirmed by the fund announcement source.
A valuable resource for both GPs and LPs
In addition to fund managers, institutional investors use the calendar to gain visibility into upcoming fundraises so they can appropriately plan their annual allocations to private markets funds. If a particular fund is oversubscribed, they can use the calendar to identify comparable funds that might also be a fit for their allocation strategy.