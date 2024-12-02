Private Markets Competitive Intel: Funds Raising Capital in 2024

2024 is up and running and the new year means that many GPs will be kicking-off fundraising cycles for their latest private markets funds. After a year of plateauing commitment activity from public pension plan investors, private fund managers may find continued challenges in 2024 when it comes to closing their new funds.

A successful fund raise begins with actionable intelligence

Beyond identifying the investors that a fund manager will target in their next fundraise, understanding which comparable peer funds are also in market is another important piece of intelligence that can support a successful capital raise.

With the Forward Calendar in Nasdaq eVestment TopQ+, fund managers can filter down to their specific strategy and fundraising period to identify both confirmed and projected funds in market that they may be competing with.