Private Markets Competitive Intel: Funds Raising Capital in 2024

2024 is up and running and the new year means that many GPs will be kicking-off fundraising cycles for their latest private markets funds. After a year of plateauing commitment activity from public pension plan investors, private fund managers may find continued challenges in 2024 when it comes to closing their new funds.

A successful fund raise begins with actionable intelligence

Beyond identifying the investors that a fund manager will target in their next fundraise, understanding which comparable peer funds are also in market is another important piece of intelligence that can support a successful capital raise.

With the Forward Calendar in Nasdaq eVestment TopQ+, fund managers can filter down to their specific strategy and fundraising period to identify both confirmed and projected funds in market that they may be competing with.

TopQ Forward Calendar Image

Identify your Competition

Explore the tables below to understand the firms you may be fundraising against in 2024.

Private Equity – Buyout

Fund Name

Fund Size ($m)

First Close

Final Close

Affinity Asia Pacific Fund VI

$6,600

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Thomas H. Lee Equity Partners X

$6,160

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Oak Hill Capital Partners VII

$5,500

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Court Square Capital Partners V

$3,000

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

North Haven Capital Partners VIII

$2,200

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Private Equity – Growth Equity

Fund Name

Fund Size ($m)

First Close

Final Close

TPG Growth Equity VI

$4,000

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Tailwind Capital Partners IV

$1,980

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

AVP Late Growth Fund

$1,630

Q1 2024

Q1 2025

Avenir Growth Partners Fund V

$800

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Fortissimo Capital Fund VI

$715

Q3 2024

Q2 2025

 

Venture Capital

Fund Name

Fund Size ($m)

First Close

Final Close

Lindsay Goldberg VI

$4,400

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Hillhouse Capital Healthcare CNY Fund

$1,400

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Greylock 17

$1,100

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Breakthrough Energy Ventures III

$1,000

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Spark Capital VIII

$715

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Private Debt - Direct Lending

Fund Name

Fund Size ($m)

First Close

Final Close

Golub Capital Partners 15

$3,630

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Monroe Capital Private Credit Fund V

$3,000

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

NB Private Debt Fund V

$2,035

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Deerpath Capital Advantage VII

$2,000

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Freeport First Lien Loan Fund VI

$1,650

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Private Debt - ex Direct Lending

Fund Name

Fund Size ($m)

First Close

Final Close

ICG Europe Fund IX

$9,014

 Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Fortress Credit Opportunities Fund VI

$8,000

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Ares Special Opportunities Fund III

$7,810

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Stellex Capital Partners III

$2,500

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Atalaya Special Opportunities Fund IX

$2,000

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Real Assets

Fund Name

Fund Size ($m)

First Close

Final Close

Partners Group Direct Infrastructure IV

$8,000

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

KKR Global Climate Fund

$7,000

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Apollo Infrastructure Opportunities Fund III

$4,000

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

CIP Growth Markets Fund II

$3,000

Q2 2024

Q1 2025

Orion Mine Finance Fund IV

$2,550

Q1 2024

Q4 2024

Forward Calendar: How it works

Data in the Forward Calendar is mix of algorithmic projections and verified public data. For projected fundraises, the calendar looks at the vintage years and fund sizes of the preceding funds in a fund family to project when a manager will be back in market and how much capital they will be seeking to raise. An analysis of the algorithmically projected funds found that the Forward Calendar correctly forecasted funds in market with 80% accuracy within 2 quarters.  

The projected funds are supplemented by the confirmed funds, which are sourced from public news sources as well as fund manager announcements and press releases. When a projected fund is confirmed, data analysts at Nasdaq eVestment update all estimated data points with those confirmed by the fund announcement source.

A valuable resource for both GPs and LPs

In addition to fund managers, institutional investors use the calendar to gain visibility into upcoming fundraises so they can appropriately plan their annual allocations to private markets funds. If a particular fund is oversubscribed, they can use the calendar to identify comparable funds that might also be a fit for their allocation strategy.

