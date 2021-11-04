eVestment Summit Highlights the Growing Importance of Diversity & Inclusion Data within Asset Management

At the recent Institutional Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) Summit, hosted on Oct. 20 by eVestment, part of Nasdaq’s Investment Intelligence group, a variety of leading consultants and allocators discussed the current state of diversity in the asset management business and the growing importance of D&I as a consideration in their selection of asset management firms, as well as opportunities and plans for improvement.

Diversity & Inclusion (D&I) or Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) – which are frequently used interchangeably – is an important topic in the institutional investment business. Institutional asset owners such as pensions, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds and family offices represent diverse stakeholders who want to know the asset managers who invest on their behalf demonstrate commitments to diversity and inclusion.

The eVestment event bought together consultants and other influencers to share with asset management leaders how important this topic is and how D&I is increasingly part of the criteria by which they are assessing asset managers. The summit, which attracted more than 750 investment professionals, featured speakers from top firms and organizations in the investment business. Panelists included McKinsey, Mercer, Verus, NEPC, Callan, LPL, The Diversity Project UK and the Institutional Investment Diversity Cooperative, as well as Nasdaq’s Lauren Dillard, head of the Nasdaq Investment Intelligence group. Each speaker highlighted their own organizations’ stances on the growing importance of D&I, presented statistics and research on how diverse teams perform against non-diverse teams and shared opportunities for the future.

Notably, women have made significant gains in representation, particularly in senior leadership, but they remain underrepresented across the corporate ladder, according to the 2021 Women in the Workplace report from McKinsey and non-profit LeanIn.Org. While the study looked at companies beyond the asset management industry, it showed that more work remains to level the playing field even after a year of increased focus on DEI and racial equity in corporate America.

“To drive change, companies need to invest deeply in all aspects of diversity, equity, and inclusion,” the report stated. “This starts with taking bold steps to ensure that women of diverse identities are well represented, but diversity of numbers isn’t enough on its own. Companies also need to create a culture that fully leverages the benefits of diversity.”

Speakers at the eVestment D&I Summit echoed this sentiment. Some of the key takeaways from the event included:

D&I in the asset management business is not just about hiring; it’s about the full recruitment and employment lifecycle – from recruiting candidates from a diverse slate of colleges and universities to offering employees networking and mentorship opportunities once they’re on board and being transparent about career paths into senior leadership.

Leadership buy-in is essential to having D&I efforts embraced company-wide. Once that is achieved, it must be communicated throughout the organization regularly.

Going forward, it is crucial asset managers provide D&I data to the eVestment database for their firms or at least indicate that they can’t provide some of the data requested and why that’s so. By not disclosing D&I data, managers will fall out of searches by investors and consultants who are increasingly indicating they want to know about this before taking further steps in reviewing managers.

The data collection effort must be easy and scalable, which is where eVestment comes into play. Managing data and building the tools to analyze it can be challenging. eVestment, which sits at the center of this effort, is making sure there’s an easy, standard way for asset managers to report this data and for investors and consultants to review it.

Further demonstrating its commitment to creating transparency on this topic and the importance of D&I to the investment business, eVestment announced in June of this year that it would provide access to this data free to investors around the world.

“Asset managers really have to provide D&I data because it’s absolutely table stakes for the largest investors who want to understand diversity among the managers that they are considering hiring,” eVestment’s Michele Shauf, who hosted the virtual summit, said during a follow-up interview with Nasdaq TradeTalks’ Jill Malandrino. “If managers are unable to provide that data, they should take the opportunity to explain whether regulations or firm policies are preventing them from doing that and what efforts they are making to collect that data moving forward.”

To listen to the eVestment D&I Summit presentations, please click here. Any asset managers with questions about eVestment’s D&I data collection efforts can email data@eVestment.com to learn more.