Everything You Should Know About Tesla's Cybertruck

Electric-car maker Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) highly anticipated fully electric pickup truck was finally unveiled on Thursday. Leading up to the unveiling, CEO Elon Musk had hinted that the new vehicle may not appeal to those looking for a traditional truck design. Based on the media's and the market's initial reaction to the unveiling, he was right. But is the truck's design too radical? Shares sank 6% on the trading day following the event as analysts expressed concerns that the vehicle wouldn't appeal to a mass audience.

Tesla's Cybertruck is priced to sell, particularly given its strong specs. But its style is polarizing. The truck features an out-of-this-world angular design that is unlike anything seen before.

Here's a closer look.

Tesla Cybertruck. Image source: Tesla.

Pricing and availability

The truck will start at a price of $39,900 -- about $10,000 lower than expected. But versions with more powerful batteries and improved performance will be available for $49,900 and $69,900. The company's driver-assist technology, Autopilot, will come standard on the vehicle.

The electric-car company expects production of the single motor rear-wheel drive version of the truck to start in late 2021. Production of its dual-motor and tri-motor all-wheel-drive versions will begin in late 2022, Tesla predicts.

Performance

As has become expected of Tesla, the vehicle's performance specifications are impressive. With a zero-to-sixty acceleration time as fast as 2.9 seconds, up to 500 miles of range, and towing capacity of more than 14,000 pounds for the priciest version of the truck, Tesla didn't skimp on performance.

Cybertruck Version Driving Range on a Single Charge 0-60 MPH Acceleration Time Payload Pounds Tow Rating Pounds Price Single motor RWD 250+ miles 6.5 seconds 3,500 7,500 $39,900 Dual motor AWD 300+ miles 4.5 seconds 3,500 10,000 $49,900 Tri motor AWD 500+ miles 2.9 seconds 3,500 14,000 $69,900

Data source: Tesla Cybertruck unveiling video.

Exterior, interior, and storage

As far as the Cybertruck's exterior, Tesla boasted about its durability. "Starting with a nearly impenetrable exoskeleton, every component is designed for superior strength and endurance, from Ultra-Hard 30X Cold-Rolled stainless-steel structural skin to Tesla armor glass," the company says on its website.

While the vehicle's steel lived up to the hype during a demonstration at the unveiling event, the Tesla armor glass apparently still needs some work. The driver's side window shattered when Tesla tried to demonstrate its durability by throwing a steel ball at it. Hoping this wouldn't be the case with the rear window, a Tesla executive tried throwing the ball at the rear passenger window and the same thing happened. "Guess we have some improvements to make before production haha," Musk said in a tweet about the glass following the event.

Thanks to a front trunk and a 6.5-foot truck bed with diagonal retractable encasing, the Cybertruck impressively boasts 100 cubic feet of exterior, plus lockable storage.

Tesla Cybertruck. Image source: Tesla.

The truck's interior doesn't disappoint, either, seating six adults comfortably, according to Tesla.

Of course, the vehicle features Tesla's signature barbaric, minimalistic design and a 17-inch touch display where drivers and passengers interact with the vehicle.

For the most part, Tesla exceeded expectations when it comes to utility, performance, and specs. But the design is raising eyebrows.

10 stocks we like better than Tesla

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Tesla wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 1, 2019

Daniel Sparks has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.