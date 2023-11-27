Everything You Need To Know About The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) In 2023

The earned income tax credit, or EITC, was first enacted in 1975 to provide financial assistance to working families with children. The EITC has evolved and now helps taxpayers with or without children. For tax year 2023—meaning the return you file in 2024—you may qualify for the credit if your income is less than about $63,400.

Eligible workers with dependents may see a boost in their EITC this tax season. For 2023 returns, the maximum credit for filers with three or more qualifying children is $7,430, up from $6,935 in 2022.

If you don’t have eligible dependents, you can get a maximum credit of $600, up from $560 for tax year 2022.

The IRS estimates that 20% of taxpayers who qualify for the EITC never claim it. Here’s how to learn if you’re eligible to take the credit on your 2023 tax return, due April 15, 2024.

What Is the Earned Income Tax Credit?

The EITC is a refundable tax credit, meaning it can reduce your tax bill and possibly generate a refund—even if you don’t owe any taxes.

The EITC is based on a percentage of your earned income. Generally, you won’t qualify for the credit if you don’t have earned income. Examples of earned income include wages, tip income and net self-employment income.

Income that does not qualify for the credit includes interest and dividends, pensions or annuities, Social Security, unemployment benefits, alimony and child support.

How Does the Earned Income Tax Credit Work?

The EITC is a tax credit that will lessen your tax liability if you owe money. If the amount of your earned income credit is more than what you owe, you’ll be refunded the difference.

Who Qualifies for the Earned Income Tax Credit?

To claim the EITC, you must work in the U.S., and your main home must be in the U.S. for more than half of the year.

The IRS also requires that no one else can claim you as a dependent on their tax return. And you must have been at least 25 years old but under age 65 as of December 31, 2023.

All taxpayers must pass the IRS’s seven-rules test as well. If you meet the requirements, there are additional criteria you must fulfill, depending on whether you have kids.

7 Rules Taxpayers Must Fulfill To Qualify for the EITC

1. Your Income Must Be Below a Certain Threshold

What counts is your 2023 adjusted gross income, known as AGI: your total pretax income minus certain deductions.

For those married filing jointly, the following AGI limits apply:

$24,210 for those with no children or dependents

$53,120 for those with one child or dependent

$59,478 for those with two children or dependents

$63,398 for those with three or more children or dependents

For those filing as single, head of household, or widowed, the following AGI limits apply:

$17,640 for those with no qualifying children or dependents

$46,560 for those with one child or dependent

$52,918 for those with two children or dependents

$56,838 for those with three or more children or dependents

2. You Have a Valid Social Security Number

You must have a Social Security number that you obtained before your tax return’s due date. Again, the deadline for filing 2023 tax returns is April 15, 2024.

3. If You’re Married Filing Separately, You Meet the Conditions

You can claim the earned income tax credit with any of the five tax filing statuses:

Single

Married filing jointly

Head of household

Qualifying widow(er) with a dependent child

Married filing separately

But there are special EITC qualifications for taxpayers who are married but file separate returns. You may take the earned income credit on your 2023 return only if one of the following is true:

You and your spouse lived apart during the last six months of the year.

The two of you are legally separated under the laws in your state and you weren’t living in the same household at the end of 2023.

4. You’re a U.S. Citizen or ‘Resident Alien’

What the IRS calls a “resident alien” is an immigrant who has been granted lawful permanent resident status to live in the U.S.

5. You Didn’t File Form 2555

If you earned foreign income and are required to file Form 2555, you won’t qualify for the EITC.

6. You Must Have Earned Some Income

Examples of earned income include wages, tips, and self-employment income. Unemployment income, alimony, child support and interest income aren’t considered earned income.

7. If You Earned Investment Income, It Didn’t Exceed an IRS Threshold

To qualify for the EITC, your investment income cannot have exceeded $11,000 in 2023. Investment income includes interest income, dividends, rents and royalties.

Rules for Taxpayers With Qualifying Children

If you have kids, they must meet the IRS’s rules for qualifying children. A qualifying child is one who meets all of the following criteria:

The child must be related to you. The qualifying child must be your biological child, stepchild, adopted child or foster child. A sibling, half-sibling, step-sibling, grandchild, niece or nephew also qualifies.

The qualifying child must be your biological child, stepchild, adopted child or foster child. A sibling, half-sibling, step-sibling, grandchild, niece or nephew also qualifies. The child must meet age requirements. A qualifying child must have been younger than 19 at the end of 2023, though children who were as old as 24 qualify if they were full-time students for at least five months during the year. A full-time student is enrolled in school and meets the school’s definition of full-time attendance. If the child is permanently disabled, there are no age restrictions.

A qualifying child must have been younger than 19 at the end of 2023, though children who were as old as 24 qualify if they were full-time students for at least five months during the year. A full-time student is enrolled in school and meets the school’s definition of full-time attendance. If the child is permanently disabled, there are no age restrictions. Your child must live with you. Your qualifying child must live in your home for more than half of the year. The IRS does allow for temporary absences for: Hospitalization Attending school Serving in the military Detainment in a juvenile facility

Your qualifying child must live in your home for more than half of the year. The IRS does allow for temporary absences for: Your kid can’t file a joint tax return. If your qualifying child files a joint tax return with a spouse, you cannot claim them for the earned income credit. However, if your qualifying child files a joint tax return only for the purposes of receiving a refund on taxes withheld from a paycheck, you may claim them for an EITC.

How To Claim the EITC on Your Tax Return

To take advantage of the EITC, you must file a Form 1040 or 1040-SR federal tax return. You will also complete Schedule EIC, which requires you to provide your qualifying child’s name (if you have a child), Social Security number, date of birth, age, relationship and residency information. If you’re using online tax software, it will help complete the forms for you.

What If You Make an EITC Error?

It’s not uncommon to make an error when claiming the earned income tax credit. Common mistakes include:

Multiple filers claiming the same child

Over- or underreporting your income

Mismatched Social Security numbers and names for one or more people on your tax return

If you do make a mistake, it could slow down the processing of your refund. The IRS may also audit your EITC claim or reject all or some of the credit.

Depending on the error, the IRS could ban you from receiving the credit and request that you repay an EITC refund with interest. So be careful.

Bottom Line

Before you file a tax return claiming the earned income tax credit, make sure you and your dependent(s) qualify for this credit. There are numerous qualification rules. They relate to where you live and work, how much you earned, the source of your income, and the ages of your children. You can use the IRS’ EITC Qualification Assistant to help you figure out if you’re eligible for the credit.

Remember, even if you hire a tax professional to do your taxes, you’re ultimately responsible for the information on the tax return.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is the earned income tax credit?

The amount of EITC you can receive depends on your eligibility, filing status, income and dependents.

The maximum EITC for eligible workers is:

$560 with no qualifying children

$3,733 with one qualifying child

$6,164 with two qualifying children

$6,935 with three or more qualifying children

What is the maximum income to qualify for the earned income tax credit?

The maximum income for qualifying for the EITC depends on whether you’re filing as a single person or filing jointly as a married couple. The income limits are higher for couples than for single filers. Income limits also differ based on the number of children in your household.

How long does it take to get an EITC refund?

People who file their tax returns electronically can expect to receive refunds within 21 days after filing.

The IRS says processing an EITC refund will likely take longer—up to six weeks—for filers who mail in their tax returns.

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.