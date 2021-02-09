Everything You Need To Know About The Child Tax Credit $300 Monthly Payments

As debate continues on the best methods for reinvigorating the post-pandemic economy, attention in Washington has suddenly turned to child poverty.

The U.S. has a higher poverty rate than many other developed nations, including Australia, Russia and the United Kingdom. The Covid-19 pandemic has only exacerbated the economic divide, forcing more low-income families to rely on food banks and other forms of temporary aid.

In the past month, there have been three major proposals to address the growing issue of child poverty:

President Joe Biden has proposed temporarily expanding the child tax credit (CTC) as part of his American Rescue Plan , increasing the credit and making more of it refundable. Many Democrats may favor making the change permanent , but it will require future congressional approval. Democrats in the House of Representatives are finalizing the details to support that plan, while another bill introduced in the House of Representatives this week , could operate as a backstop to that effort.

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) introduced his Family Security Act proposal, which would give each household a monthly allowance for the children under its roof . Some policy experts are saying that Romney’s proposal is even more beneficial than Biden’s plan.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ), along with Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-MA), introduced a proposal to create “baby bonds” —$1,000 savings accounts for every newborn in the country, with some children eligible for additional deposits of up to $2,000 per year.

Here’s what’s in each plan, and why all eyes are on this issue right now.

President Biden’s American Rescue Plan

Biden has proposed a temporary increase to the maximum CTC, to $3,000 for each child age 17 and under, and up to $3,600 for kids under age six (the credit is currently a maximum of $2,000, and is only refundable up to $1,400 per qualifying child). The proposed credit would be fully refundable.

On Sunday, Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) previewed the details of legislation that formalizes Biden’s plan, as first reported by The Washington Post.

The credit would be paid in monthly installments, although some analysts, including Matt Bruenig of the People’s Policy Project, have raised concerns about whether the IRS currently has the resources to administer such a program. Other countries with similar monthly benefits have experienced problems with overpayment that have resulted in households needing to pay back their credit at the end of the year—something Neal says would be prevented with a “safe harbor” provision for families who experience overpayment.

The credit would begin to decline for single tax filers with a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of $75,000 or more per year; couples filing jointly would begin to see a decline at an annual income of $150,000. Eligibility would be based on prior-year income, but an online portal would allow families to update their information if their income situations changed mid-year.

This plan would only be applicable for one year as the economy recovers, and would add to the national deficit.

“Biden’s proposal in one fell swoop lifts an additional 4 million children above the poverty line,” Chuck Marr, senior director of federal tax policy at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities says. “But it’s only temporary, so he would need to get that enacted and then think about how to make it permanent.”

Meanwhile, some members of the House of Representatives have announced a bill that’s similar to the American Rescue Plan to expand the Child Tax Credit. It would also offer a monthly payment, but with higher income caps than Neal outlined. Unlike Biden’s American Rescue Plan, the House bill would make the changes to the Child Tax Credit permanent.

Sen. Romney’s Family Security Act Would Replace Child Tax Credit

Under Romney’s plan, a monthly cash payment would replace the CTC, which families receive once a year when parents and guardians file their tax returns. According to a Family Security Act factsheet, the plan would lift nearly 3 million kids out of poverty.

Right now, the CTC provides up to $2,000 per year per child. The credit is only partially refundable, which means that if you qualify for the credit but you don’t owe taxes, you won’t receive the full $2,000 per child. In this case, you’d only receive up to $1,400 as a tax refund payment.

The CTC also has income restrictions that disqualify some households if they don’t make enough money. About 27 million children in low-income households receive a partial credit or no credit at all.

Romney’s plan would provide parents of children up to 5 years old with $4,200 per year, and parents of children aged 6 to 17 with $3,000 per year. On a monthly basis, eligible parents would get between $250 and $350 per child, per month, with a monthly cap of $1,250.

Monthly payments would provide financial stability for many parents with limited means, allowing them to buy necessary items or pay bills each month with the funds, rather than waiting until the end of the year for a lump-sum tax refund.

Romney’s proposed benefit would phase out for households with annual incomes of $200,000 for single filers and $400,000 for joint filers. The plan would be administered through the Social Security Administration, instead of the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and would be available for all children who have Social Security numbers.

Romney’s Plan Would Eliminate Other Social Programs

Romney’s plan, which would be paid for by consolidating existing programs, is funded through 2025, according to analysis by the Niskanen Center.

But how he plans to pay for it is also a drawback, according to Marr. “Romney expands the Child Tax Credit on one hand, but then claws back some of the gains for low- and moderate-income people,” he says.

The plan would cut several social programs, like the Child and Dependent Care Credit and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF). The plan would also eliminate head-of-household filing status, eliminate the SALT deduction (which allows some taxpayers to deduct state and local taxes on their federal tax return), and adjust Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) eligibility.

Sen. Booker Takes Another Route: Baby Bonds

While there’s growing agreement in Washington that families need more aid to weather the economic effects of the pandemic, Booker takes another tack with his American Opportunity Accounts Act, better known as “baby bonds.”

The bill would establish a $1,000 savings account for each newborn. Every year until age 18, children from households with qualifying income would receive another $2,000. The funds would earn interest of about 3% per year, and once the child turns 18, they could use the funds for a variety of allowed purposes, such as paying for school, buying a home or starting a business. Over 18 years, those contributions compounding at the 3% interest rate annually could grow to nearly $50,000.

Having that growing savings account ready and waiting for children as they reach adulthood would kickstart the country toward closing the racial wealth gap, according to Booker’s plan.

What’s the Future of the Child Tax Credit?

This is not the first time during the pandemic—or prior to it—that lawmakers have discussed changing the CTC. The HEROES Act, passed by the House of Representatives last May, would have temporarily expanded the CTC, increasing the benefit amount and making it fully refundable. The American Family Act has been proposed in the House before, and Booker’s American Opportunity Accounts Act has previously been introduced in the Senate.

A fully refundable credit, or one based on a monthly allowance, would be in line with comparable developed countries. Many nations around the world that send payments to households with children, including Canada, Australia, and most countries in the European Union. A family with two children in Ireland receives about the equivalent of about $4,000 USD per year, while in Australia, a two-child household (if the kids are age 13-19) gets about $9,500 USD per year.

While critics say these types of allowances disincentivize parents from looking for work and keep families reliant on government support, there’s plenty of research arguing otherwise. Families receiving benefits in Germany have been found to spend more on food, and a study of the U.S.’s Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) found that expectant parents were more likely to use prenatal care. And in Canada, the monthly allowance for children has boosted labor participation for women, who often bear the burden of child care.

If adults know they’ll get a monthly benefit, that may spur them to have more children or to have them sooner. That could boost a birth rate that’s been on the decline in the U.S. since the 1990s, and is expected to bottom out during the pandemic as families put off having kids due to fears of financial insecurity.

The call to replace the CTC by Romney demonstrates bipartisan interest in supporting children and families. But as the pandemic plants its feet in a second year for the American economy, Romney’s overhaul may need to wait for consideration until another round of pandemic aid is in place.

Romney submitted his proposal as an amendment to the Senate budget resolution on Thursday, for which voting lasted long into the night. But it wasn’t one of the 41 amendments the Senate voted to include or jettison, out of 900 total proposals.

Even without further attention on Romney’s specific proposal, it’s clear that lawmakers are thinking about ways to boost financial conditions for families during the pandemic and beyond it. Even if Biden’s temporary increased CTC gets cut from the final American Rescue Plan, Democrats’ hope of expanding the credit could proceed onward via the American Family Act.

