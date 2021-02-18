Everything You Need To Know About Share-Secured Loans

If you need to take out a loan but don’t meet the minimum qualification requirements, you might find yourself in a pickle. Share-secured loans help solve that problem by providing fewer qualification requirements, which can help you get a loan to build your credit. While they’re a great option for bad credit borrowers, they do come with their own restrictions, which we will help clear up for you.

What Is a Share-secured Loan?

A share-secured loan is a secured loan that uses the funds in an interest-bearing account—savings account, certificate of deposit (CD) or money market account—as collateral. Because the money in your account secures and backs the loan, if you fail to meet your repayment obligations, your bank or credit union can repossess the money in your account to recoup its losses.

Secured loans make transactions for banks and credit unions less risky because the collateral guarantees they can get their money back one way or another. Because of this risk mitigation, secured loans typically have fewer qualification requirements, making the application process easier on your end. Some lenders don’t even check your credit as long as they’re able to verify that you do, in fact, have enough savings for the loan.

You may have heard a share-secured loan called by another name, including a savings-secured loan, cash-secured loan and passbook loan. They’re all the same thing.

How Share-secured Loans Work

Because savings-secured loans use the money in your interest-bearing account as collateral, you’ll need a savings account, CD or money market account with money in it to start. Regardless of the account you use, when you apply for a share-secured loan you agree to pledge that money to the bank while you repay the loan.

When it comes to loan limits, you’re typically limited to borrowing a percentage of your savings account. However, banks and credit unions can set different limits; you’ll typically see a minimum loan amount between $200 to $500 and a maximum amount between 80% to 100% of your balance.

Banks and credit unions also charge interest on these passbook loans. They’ll typically set a fixed rate by adding 1% to 3% on top of your account’s annual percentage yield (APY). For example, if your interest-bearing account earns 1% APY, the interest you’ll pay on your share-secured loan would range from 2% to 4%.

Once the lender issues the funds, the money in your account is put on hold so you can’t access it. You’ll make fixed monthly payments over the course of five to 15 years, depending on your lender and the terms it offers. You can access your funds again when you repay your loan.

Although your funds are frozen while you repay the loan, your account will continue to earn interest. However, because your share-secured loan’s interest rate is 1% to 3% higher than your APY, you will pay more interest than you will earn.

Why Should You Use a Share-secured Loan?

At first glance, it seems a bit silly to borrow a chunk of money when you already have that much saved up in your account. But the main reason to use a share-secured loan is to build credit. If you don’t yet have any credit, or if you’ve made a few mistakes in your past, a share-secured loan can help set you on the right track.

After all, most other types of loans require you to have good credit to qualify. It’s possible to find loans for bad credit (scores as low as 580), but they’ll usually be very expensive, and your qualification is not guaranteed. Share-secured loans offer an easier path to building credit.

How to Get a Share-secured Loan

Save up some money: Cash-secured loans allow you to borrow against the money you already have. You’ll need to make sure you have money saved up that you can use as collateral for your loan. Find a lender: Share-secured loans aren’t widely offered, but they’re around if you seek them out. They’re more common at credit unions, but make sure you pay attention to membership requirements because you may not be eligible to join all credit unions (and thus, you may not be eligible for all share-secured loans). If you’re currently a member with a credit union, check to see if they offer share-secured loans. Compare rates: If you have a few options to choose from, ask for a rate quote. Make sure they do a soft credit pull if they check your credit to protect your score. Deposit your money: When you find the right lender, it’s time to open an account and deposit your savings. The lender will be able to tell you what kind of account you should deposit your money into, whether that’s a savings account, CD or money market account. Apply for the loan: Once your account is open, you can complete the application for your loan. If you’re approved, then you’ll get your funds and your account will be frozen until you repay the loan. Sign up for autopay: This step is optional but highly encouraged. The whole reason to take out a share-secured loan is to build credit, and the most important factor that makes up your credit score is your payment history. Making even a single late payment can derail your efforts entirely. Signing up for autopay prevents that by making sure all of your payments are on time.

Alternatives to Savings-secured Loans

Share-secured loans help you build credit, and they help you do it cheaply. But they aren’t the only option you have. Review these alternatives before applying for a share-secured loan.

Credit-builder Loan

If you don’t yet have a pot of money built up (and many of us don’t), a small credit-builder loan might be a better option for you. These loans aren’t secured by anything, so they may come with a higher interest rate. Just like with share-secured loans, you might have better luck finding them at a credit union as opposed to a bank.

Secured Personal Loan

If you have something of value but not necessarily a savings account, a secured personal loan might be a better option for you. It works very similarly to a share-secured loan except you use something else for collateral, usually a vehicle, like a car, boat or RV. You can get personal loans from banks, credit unions or online lenders.

Secured Credit Card

Lastly, another good choice is a secured credit card. Secured cards have credit limits equal to a cash deposit made by you that’s held in a collateral account. As long as you make all of your payments on time, opening a secured card can help you build credit because it shows creditors your ability to manage debt responsibly.

