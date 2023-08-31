Everything You Need To Know About Health Professions Student Loans

For most healthcare students, expensive loans are unavoidable. Fortunately, there are need-based loan options to level the field. A health professions student loan is a government-funded loan option designed by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) for health students. These loans come with low interest rates, longer grace periods and other benefits.

Before deciding on a health professions student loan, understand each loan type and determine which one fits your situation.

What Is a Health Professions Student Loan?

The government developed health professions student loans to encourage disadvantaged students to pursue healthcare careers and increase the number of primary care providers.

Borrowers must demonstrate financial need and attend a participating school. Loans made on or after November 13, 1998 may be made in amounts up to the cost of attendance. Previously, the maximum loan amount was tuition plus $2,500. However, schools may offer different limits based on individual needs.

You must also complete a residency training program no more than four years after graduation and work for 10 years in primary care or until the loan is fully repaid.

4 Types of Health Professions Student Loans

HRSA offers four types of loans to qualifying students.

1. Health Professions Student Loans

This is the standard HPSL the HRSA offers. Other HPSL variations, such as primary care loans, incorporate most of the standard loan elements. It’s available to part-time or full-time students pursuing the following degrees:

Doctor of Dentistry

Doctor of Optometry

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine

Doctor or Bachelor’s of Pharmacy

2. Nursing School Loans

Nursing student loans are available to full-time nursing students studying for their associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degree. Nursing school loans have a cumulative limit of $25,825 over four years. Limits increase at a rate of 4.3% annually so confirm the limit before applying.

3. Primary Care Loans

Primary care loans are reserved for full-time students pursuing doctoral degrees in allopathic medicine or osteopathic medicine. To borrow a primary care loan, you must complete your residency in primary care within four years of graduation. You must also work as a primary care physician for the life of the loan or 10 years—whichever is less.

4. Loans for Disadvantaged Students

LDS loans are reserved for students who come from low-income families based on government guidelines.These loans are available to part-time or full-time students pursuing the following degrees:

Doctor of Dentistry

Doctor of Optometry

Doctor of Veterinary Medicine

Doctor of Podiatric Medicine

Doctor or Bachelor’s of Pharmacy

Eligibility for an LDS loan differs from other health professions loans. All students interested in this loan—regardless of age—must provide their parents’ financial information, according to the need analysis in Title IV of the Higher Education Act.

Eligibility Requirements

HRSA’s health professions student loans have certain eligibility requirements that differ depending on your institution.

Generally, you must be a U.S. citizen pursuing a degree in allopathic medicine, osteopathic medicine, dentistry or pharmacy at an accredited institution. These loans are reserved for students with demonstrated financial need, which is determined by your school’s financial aid office based on your background.

Pros and Cons of Health Professions Student Loans

Health professions student loans are good options for disadvantaged students pursuing healthcare careers. However, these loans have unique benefits and disadvantages.

Pros

Low interest rate. Health professions student loans have a fixed interest rate of 5%, which is less than the current rates for unsubsidized direct loans for graduate students (7.05%) and grad PLUS loans (8.05%). Also, all interest charges pause while you’re in school or during your grace period.

Health professions student loans have a fixed interest rate of 5%, which is less than the current rates for unsubsidized direct loans for graduate students (7.05%) and grad PLUS loans (8.05%). Also, all interest charges pause while you’re in school or during your grace period. No origination fee. By contrast, unsubsidized direct loans have an origination fee of 1.057% and grad PLUS loans have a 4.228% fee.

By contrast, unsubsidized direct loans have an origination fee of 1.057% and grad PLUS loans have a 4.228% fee. Long grace period. After graduation, you get a 12-month grace period before payments are due.

After graduation, you get a 12-month grace period before payments are due. Federal program eligibility. You may be eligible for Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF), income-driven repayment (IDR) plans and other federal programs. HPSLs and LDSs can qualify if you consolidate them with a direct consolidation loan.

Cons

Funding limits. Availability for these loans will vary by school and are typically first-come, first-served.

Availability for these loans will vary by school and are typically first-come, first-served. Financial need requirement. Only students with need can qualify, and guidelines vary by school.

Only students with need can qualify, and guidelines vary by school. Post-graduation service. You could face penalties if you don’t work for 10 years (or the life of the loan) as a primary care provider.

You could face penalties if you don’t work for 10 years (or the life of the loan) as a primary care provider. Can’t consolidate primary care loans. Unlike the other loan types, PCLs can’t be consolidated and therefore can’t be made eligible for PSLF, IDR or other federal programs.

How To Apply for a Health Professions Student Loan

Some schools have dedicated application forms for health professions student loans. Other schools offer these loans based on your Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) information.

Check with your school to find out about its application process. Either way, submit the FAFSA to put yourself in the running for other types of loans, grants and work-study.

Students must provide their parents’ information on the FAFSA to qualify for a health professions student loan, even if they’re considered independents. Each school will review your information and send out a financial aid award letter.

Your award letter will detail your offers for student loans, grants, work-study and other financial aid.

