Everything You Need To Know About French Bulldog Common Health Issues

French bulldogs are the most popular dog breed in the U.S., according to the American Kennel Club. It’s no secret why Frenchies are so adored—their stubby legs, bat-like ears and squished faces make them cute companions.

However, they’re also predisposed to many health issues due to years of unethical breeding methods. Breeding methods intended to exaggerate already problematic features of French bulldogs leads to harmful abnormalities. In a 2018 study of over 2,000 French bulldogs by the Royal Veterinary College, it was found that 72% of them had at least one disorder.

Common Health Issues for French Bulldogs

As adorable as French bulldogs are, their defining futures make them susceptible to developing health issues. Some cannot be prevented due to genetics, but others can be deterred by staying alert and careful. Thankfully, treatments are available for almost all of the most common health challenges in Frenchies.

An adult French bulldog should be taken to the vet at least once a year, but it’s recommended that senior dogs over 11 years old should have a visit every six months. You may need to go more often if your Frenchie has any of these health disorders.

1. Brachycephalic Obstructive Airway Syndrome (BOAS)

French bulldogs are a brachycephalic (flat-faced) breed, making them prone to Brachycephalic obstructive airway syndrome (BOAS). BOAS is a respiratory disorder that is characterized by three abnormalities: stenotic (narrowed) nostrils, an elongated soft palate and a hypoplastic (smaller diameter than normal) trachea. BOAS is a lifelong, progressive disorder—and in severe cases, can shorten the dog’s lifespan.

According to the Humane Society Veterinary Medical Association, 50% of French bulldogs have “clinically significant signs of BOAS.”

One of the main ways to determine if your Frenchie has BOAS or is at risk of BOAS is to examine its nostrils. French bulldogs with moderate to severely narrowed nostrils are about 20 times more likely to develop BOAS, according to the University of Cambridge Veterinary School. The university has a helpful graphic that shows how to tell the severity of your dog’s stenotic nostrils.

If your Frenchie has BOAS, you may witness difficulty exercising, sensitivity to heat, noisy and labored breathing, gastrointestinal disorders like vomiting, coughing, collapsing episodes and sleep apnea. Dr. Lillian Baker, D.V.M., owner of Baker’s Mobile Veterinary Services in Houston, Texas says another prominent symptom is snoring.

“When [a Frenchie] lays down [you’ll hear] this constant loud snoring. When they’re walking around breathing it sounds like they’re snoring even though they’re not asleep,” Baker explains.

You can have your Frenchie checked by a vet for BOAS after its first birthday, as most are diagnosed between 1 and 4 years old. Even if your dog isn’t diagnosed with BOAS early on, it could be diagnosed later in life. For this reason, it’s advised to have it checked for BOAS every two years.

BOAS can place additional strain on the heart so it’s important to speak to a vet and find ways to ease the symptoms. Mild cases can be managed with limited exercise, weight loss and avoiding hot temperatures and stress.

Oxygen therapy and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may also be suggested for short-term relief. For extreme cases where the dog is struggling to breathe, surgery can improve airflow in the nostrils and shorten an elongated soft palate.

2. Heat Stroke

Heat stroke is a risk of BOAS, but it’s so common in French bulldogs that it should be treated as its own health condition. A 2020 study by Nottingham Trent University and the Royal Veterinary College, found French bulldogs were six times more likely to get heat stroke compared to Labrador retrievers, which were used as a “base” dog in the study.

Signs of heat stroke include excessive panting, drooling, vomiting, weakness, confusion, stumbling, being hot to the touch and in severe cases, the dog being in a comatose-like state where it can’t stand.

Heat stroke can be prevented by supervising your dog during outdoor exercise and play, not allowing it to be out in the sun or humid temperatures for extended amounts of time and making sure it’s hydrated. Also, never leave your dog unattended in a car. Baker stresses that if you live in tropical or humid climates, the sun may not even have to be out for heat stroke to occur.

“People will tend to think that because the sun isn’t out it’s OK to walk them,” explains Baker. “But it gets so humid [sometimes] that the sun doesn’t have to be out. I’ve worked ER shifts and we’ve had heat stroke victims at night.”

If your Frenchie gets a heat stroke, it’s important to stay calm and head straight to the vet. Early detection and action are vital—if the affected dog is not treated right away, heat stroke could result in kidney injury, blood clotting, shock and even death.

“[Some people say], ‘Let’s wait and see’ or ‘I’m going to throw a bunch of ice cold water on them.’ That will lower their body temperature too fast and can make them go into shock. [When] owners know what to do…it saves [dogs’] lives,” Baker shares.

She encourages pet owners to spray their affected pup’s paws with rubbing alcohol since it helps dissipate heat. “It helps to cool them off faster while the owner gets them to the clinic,” Baker explains. She even recommends carrying the rubbing alcohol with you as a preventative measure when taking your French bulldog on walks.

Once you get to the ER, a vet will administer fluid therapy and oxygen to stabilize your pooch. Your dog may also receive antibiotics, anti-seizure medications or other treatments depending on its case. Recovery time could be anywhere from two to five days.

3. Eye Issues (Dry Eye, Cherry Eye, Entropion and Corneal Ulcers)

Frenchies have large eyes and short muzzles, making them likely to experience a variety of eye issues.

The first is chronic dry eye or Keratoconjunctivitis sicca (KCS), which is the inflammation of the cornea due to dryness caused by a lack of tear production. It mostly shows up as an inherited disorder, although other complications such as hypothyroidism and systemic diseases can cause it as well.

Symptoms of KCS include eye sensitivity, squinty eyes, repeated blinking, redness and a yellow or green discharge. Corneal ulcers and scarring called hyperpigmentation may also be present.

Although KCS is chronic, it can be managed with ophthalmic tear-stimulating drops, tear film replacement drops and in some cases, topical antibiotics or anti-inflammatory medications. For dogs that haven’t responded well to medicine, KCS can also be resolved through a specialty surgery called parotid duct transposition where the salivary gland is rerouted to the eye to help provide tears.

Another eye complication Frenchies are genetically prone to is cherry eye. This condition transpires when the ligaments that keep a dog’s tear gland intact under the eyelid break down, causing the gland to pop out. It’s also frequent in several other breeds such as beagles and English bulldogs.

The main symptom of cherry eye is a pink or red fleshy mass in the corner of your dog’s eye. You may observe your dog expressing discomfort by pawing at its eye or being unable to close it. If left untreated, cherry eye can lead to conjunctivitis or pink eye, KCS, vision problems and corneal ulcers. Usually, surgery is recommended as it is the only permanent fix for cherry eye.

At first, a vet may suggest topical anti-inflammatories or other treatments such as hot compresses. However, these treatments likely won’t prevent cherry eye from returning. urgery can be performed by an ophthalmologist and involves permanently stitching the gland back down beneath the eyelid.

Generally, the surgery has a high success rate. Baker, who has completed over 55 of these surgeries throughout her career, says that she’s only seen one case where the cherry eye returned. Your dog will be sent home with topical eye antibiotics as well as an NSAID for inflammation and pain. It will also need to wear an Elizabethan collar while the eye heals, which typically takes about two weeks.

“Once it heals up nicely, we’ll usually do a [follow-up visit], and from that point, [the dog] can go back to their normal lifestyle,” Baker explains.

A third eye issue that frequently occurs in Frenchies is entropion. This hereditary disorder causes the eyelid to roll inward, which then causes the eyelashes to rub against the cornea. Chronic irritation and painful corneal ulcers that could jeopardize the eye may follow. Entropion can also come about due to secondary reasons.

You’ll notice your Frenchie has entropion when you can see the eyelid rolling inward. Other symptoms include tearing from the eyes, squinting and yellow or green discharge. If left unresolved, it could result in chronic irritation and painful corneal ulcers. Entropion can be corrected with a surgery called blepharoplasty, where a piece of skin is removed from the affected eyelid. Recovery usually takes 10 to 14 days.

The last eye condition commonly experienced by French bulldogs is corneal ulcers. In fact, 15.4% of them were affected by this issue in a 2018 study of U.K. Frenchies by Royal Veterinary College. These are open wounds on the cornea and can happen secondary to any of the eye problems listed above or when a Frenchie’s eye gets scratched, agitated or infected (either by a shampoo, dirt or any other debris.)

When a dog has a corneal ulcer, you’ll notice red, swollen or cloudy eyes. You may also see yellow or green discharge or your dog pawing at their eyes or squinting. This can usually be remedied through topical antibiotics and pain medications but for more severe cases, a surgery called a conjunctival flap or graft can be performed.

4. Skin fold Dermatitis and Skin Infections

One of the Frenchie’s main draws is its skin folds. Owners may love to squeeze and kiss them, but they can be a hotspot for bacteria and yeast, which prompts skin fold dermatitis and other infections.

The most likely areas for skin fold dermatitis to develop are the folds above the nose, tail and vulva in female Frenchies. Infections begin with skin dermatitis, or inflamed skin. This occurs when moisture and buildup get trapped in the skin folds, leading to the growth of bacteria.

You may witness redness, soreness, smelly skin and yellow or white discharge in your dog. You may also notice it scratching, rubbing or licking the areal. In females, skin dermatitis around the vulva is usually accompanied by a urinary tract infection (UTI.)

Sometimes cleaning the folds with medicated wipes is enough to eliminate the dermatitis. But it’s important to go to the vet if your pup exhibits pain when you try to clean the folds. A vet may prescribe anti-microbial shampoo, anti-inflammatories, antibiotics, antifungals and anti-yeast medication depending on your dog’s case.

If the dermatitis advances, it can evolve into a bacterial skin infection. With this, you’ll notice hair loss around the nose folds, flaky skin, creamy discharge, moistness, redness and a yeasty foul odor. Your French bulldog may also exhibit low energy, loss of appetite or tremors.

Treatment includes antibiotics, antifungals, pain medication and anti-itch medication. Topicals such as medicated shampoo, medicated spray or Epsom salt foot soaks may also be suggested, especially if your dog has recurrent infections.

Baker says daily care is essential to preventing skin infections in Frenchies. Use dog grooming wipes, a damp washcloth or unscented baby wipes to clean your pup’s folds daily. Be sure to dry them well after cleaning, though. Regular baths (every one to three months) are another way to ensure your French bulldog’s folds stay clean.

5. Hip and Elbow Dysplasia

Hip dysplasia is a genetic disease that primarily affects larger dogs but is common in Frenchies, too. With hip dysplasia, the ball and socket joint that make up the hip joint don’t grow at the same time, causing looseness.

Symptoms of hip dysplasia include difficulty walking, a swaying abnormal walk, pain and in severe cases, immobility. Signs of hip dysplasia can be observed when French bulldogs are about 5 months old, but can also occur when they’re older.

Hip dysplasia evolves into degenerative joint disease or osteoarthritis so it’s necessary to get it diagnosed early. Most dogs with mild cases can live with it by taking non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs).

They may also take “veterinary-approved glucosamine, chondroitin sulfate and omega-3 fatty acid nutritional supplements,” according to VCA Animal Hospitals. Physical therapy may also be recommended. Surgery may be required for more severe cases or if NSAIDs aren’t effective.

According to Baker, elbow dysplasia is also typical in French bulldogs and is usually genetic in nature. It transpires when the elbow joint develops abnormally, causing irregular weight distribution. The dog will exhibit symptoms such as limping or appearing hesitant to play or run. Other symptoms include legs that rotate inward with elbows outward, stiff elbow joints and a cracking sound when the joint moves.

“It’s becoming more and more common in French bulldogs,” Baker explains. “You have breeders that are [looking for] that over-exaggerated bow-legged look in the front where the joint[s] almost look…like parentheses.”

For mild cases, treatment can include limited exercise, physical therapy, joint supplements, anti-inflammatories and joint fluid modifiers. Surgery may also be recommended. Elbow dysplasia can progress to osteoarthritis if left unresolved.

If a vet determines that your Frenchie is susceptible to elbow dysplasia early on, it can be prevented by taking joint supplements.

6. Ear Infections and Deafness

A Frenchie’s huge ears are a trademark of the breed but their large nature makes it easier for dirt and debris to accumulate. Frenchies are also likely to have allergies, making ear infections common. Symptoms include head scratching and shaking, redness, a foul odor, yellow or black discharge and crusty or thickened ear canals.

If left untreated, an ear infection could result in pain, neurological issues, balance complications, and in severe cases face paralysis, partial deafness or permanent hearing loss.

Treatment for ear infections depends on the cause but typically, a vet will apply topical medications such as antibiotics and antifungal medicines. Then, you’ll be sent home with more topical medicine to administer to your dog.

Ear infections can be prevented by cleaning your dog’s ears at least every two weeks. You can use an antimicrobial ear rinse but be sure to check with a vet for their specific recommendation.

One of the more unfortunate conditions that a Frenchie is predisposed to is deafness. Symptoms can start as early as a few weeks after the dog is born and include aggression when playing with other pups, no response to loud noises, an increased amount of sleeping, unusual vocalizing sounds, confusion and lack of activity.

If you have a suspicion that your fur baby is deaf, you can have a vet give them a brainstem auditory evoked response (BAER) test when they are at least 2 weeks old. The test uses electrodes that are inserted into your dog’s ears to test how well it can hear, if at all.

There is, sadly, no cure for genetic deafness in dogs. Instead, you will be tasked with training your dog in new ways and making sure they’re as safe and happy as can be. Try teaching your dog hand signals instead of vocal commands. You’ll also want to avoid leaving your dog unsupervised and keep them in a safe, gated area when possible.

Does Pet Insurance Cover Common Health Issues for French Bulldogs?

Many of the best pet insurance companies may not cover the most common health disorders for Frenchies. This is because many of them, including hip and elbow dysplasia, primary entropion and BOAS could be considered pre-existing conditions.

“[Frenchies] are one of the high-risk breeds to insure because they’re born with so many strikes against them already,” explains Baker.

It’s likely that heat stroke, allergies, skin fold dermatitis and skin infections, ear infections and corneal ulcers may be covered. These are usually not automatically considered pre-existing conditions but the best preemptive measure is to start your dog’s policy as early as possible.

A typical pet insurance policy may pay for costs related to:

Accidents and injuries

Chronic illnesses, such as dry eye

Common illnesses, such as allergies

Serious illnesses like cancer

Hereditary conditions like hip dysplasia

Testing and diagnostics such as X-rays or MRIs

Medical procedures like hospitalizations or surgeries

Holistic and alternative procedures

Wellness procedures like neutering and routine wellness exams

Behavioral therapy

Prescription medications

Prescription food and supplements

Microchip implantation

But pre-existing conditions, experimental treatment, grooming, dental cleanings, food and dietary supplements typically aren’t covered. While you’re investigating which pet insurance policy is best for your French bulldog, double-check what the various companies and plans cover.

Are French Bulldogs the Right Breed for Me?

Frenchies are smart, empathetic, friendly and charming. Easily adaptable, they can thrive with almost any family or living situation. They get along well with babies, other dogs and cats with proper socialization.

“A lot of people are like, ‘Why would a vet want bulldogs? Don’t you know about all of the health problems?’” says Baker, who has two English bulldogs herself. “And I’m like, ‘I get that, but they just have the most phenomenal personalities. ”

As for exercise, up to one hour per day is sufficient, says the U.K.’s Kennel Club. Of course, if your Frenchie has breathing difficulties such as BOAS, you’ll want to have it exercise less and mainly indoors to reduce the risk of heat stroke.

French bulldogs are intelligent but can be stubborn when it comes to training. However, Baker says that they’re a very food-motivated breed, so with lots of treats, your French bulldog will pick up what you’re putting down just fine.

Frenchies are known for a slew of health challenges so it’s critical to be prepared not only with knowledge but an effective pet insurance policy. French bulldogs are high-maintenance when it comes to their health so you’ll have to be attentive to their needs and quirks. This will include daily cleansing of their face, body wrinkles and ears, as well as daily teeth brushing, as their genetics and shape of their mouth make them prone to periodontal disease.

Moreover, you’ll want to keep them out of the heat and other humid situations as much as possible. If you live in a tropical climate, be sure that they’re getting lots of time in the A/C or shade. And if you’re thinking a dip in the pool may help them cool down you’ll want to be careful.

“Frenchies are not very good swimmers,” Baker says, “Because their legs are super short in the front, their chest heavy and their bottom end narrow, they have an increased risk of drowning.” She recommends not leaving them unattended by bodies of water. If you do take your Frenchie swimming, Baker recommends equipping it with a doggy life vest.

French Bulldogs Health Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

What’s the right diet to feed my French bulldog?

The best diet for a Frenchie is whatever works for its lifestyle, according to Dr. Lillian Baker, D.V.M., owner of Baker’s Mobile Veterinary Services in Houston, Texas. But she does say that foods that are fish-based, such as salmon, tend to improve the health of Frenchies’ coats. Additionally, you’ll want to opt for small dog-specific food so that the kibble isn’t difficult for them to swallow.

Why do French bulldogs smell?

French bulldogs tend to smell due to their skin folds, which can accrue moisture, food, dirt and other debris. When the buildup leads to skin fold dermatitis, and later a bacterial infection, it can create a yeasty or foul odor.

How long do French bulldogs live?

According to The American Kennel Club, Frenchies have an average lifespan of 10 to 12 years.

What is the No. 1 killer of French bulldogs?

According to a 2018 study of U.K. Frenchies by the Royal Veterinary College, the leading cause of death for Frenchies is brain disorders. Some brain disorders seen in Frenchies include Intervertebral Disc Disease (IVDD) and brain tumors. Other causes of death include cancer and respiratory complications.

Are French bulldogs an unhealthy breed?

Yes, Frenchies are one of the most unhealthy breeds due to years of bad breeding methods employed by non-reputable breeders. In fact, the Royal Veterinary College says that Frenchies can no longer be considered a “typical dog from a health perspective”

This is why it’s essential to do your research before buying a Frenchie. You’ll want to buy from reputable breeders practicing safe and humane methods. Many breeders are driven by greed, which typically produces very unhealthy bulldogs with unnatural and exaggerated features. This could result in a lower life expectancy.

“Unhealthy [Frenchies tend to live] 4 to 6 years. For healthy ones, I’m seeing anywhere between 10 and 13 years…[When I see them living that long], I say [to the owner], ‘You got yours from a good breeder,’” explains Baker.

The French Bulldog Club of America provides a free French Bulldog Breeder Referral Service and is “dedicated to promoting and protecting the French Bulldog and its standard (the ideal for which all reputable breeders strive.)” The American Kennel Club is another trustworthy source to turn to for breeder referrals.

Are French bulldogs risky to fly with?

Baker says that Frenchies are risky to fly with because “of the high altitudes—it’s harder on them when it comes to being able to [breathe] appropriately.” Also, French bulldogs are typically babied by their owners so being apart from you may place additional stress on them.

“[Frenchies] will automatically start stressing when [they] don’t see [their] ‘mom’…[and then you put them] some 10,000 miles above sea level and it’s a recipe for disaster,” Baker explains, adding that she never flies with her two English bulldogs either.

Many airlines such as Delta, United and Swiss have no-fly policies or restrictions against flying with brachycephalic breeds. If you do decide to fly with your Frenchie, speak with a vet about what you can do to make the journey safer for them.

How much does pet insurance cost for French bulldogs?

It’s estimated that pet insurance for French bulldogs could cost anywhere between $40 and $80 a month. Pet insurance costs can differ based on your location, insurance company, the type of coverage, the amount of coverage and the pet’s age.

