Everything You Need to Know From NVIDIA’s Q Day… and How to Profit

“This is the first event in history where a company CEO invites all of the guests to explain why he was wrong.”

That’s how NVIDIA Corporation’s (NVDA) CEO Jensen Huang kicked off his company’s highly anticipated Quantum Day – or “Q Day” – Thursday afternoon.

If you remember, back in January, Huang was asked at the CES trade show what he thought about the prospects for quantum computing.

Huang replied that he thought a “useful” quantum computer was maybe 15 to 30 years off. Those comments caused a bit of a firestorm, and a group of quantum computing stocks got crushed as a result.

I mention this because I’ve been telling you for weeks that quantum computing is on the verge of a “breakthrough” moment.

I also told you to ignore Huang’s words and to watch his actions instead.

The reality is by hosting Thursday’s event, Huang’s goal was twofold:

1) To give these companies a chance to show how far quantum has come, and what obstacles the bleeding-edge technology still faces.

2) To position NVIDIA to take advantage of quantum’s potential… and its future profits.

As we’ve covered NVIDIA’s plans for quantum computing, I hope you’ve also positioned yourself to profit.

That’s because quantum is at a similar stage as where artificial intelligence was back in 2016, right before NVIDIA went on a historic 7,000% run.

Those who got in early made life-changing gains. Those who didn’t? Well, they missed out.

That’s the whole reason why I hosted the Next 50X NVIDIA Call event in the first place.

Because right now, quantum computing is offering investors a similar opportunity.

And if we learned one thing from Thursday’s Quantum Day, it’s this…

Quantum computing isn’t some distant fantasy. This tech revolution is happening now – and NVIDIA intends to lead the way.

That’s why investors everywhere are tuned in to see exactly what NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang revealed.

So, in today’s Market 360, let’s talk about what we learned from Q Day, what this means for the quantum computing revolution… and how you can profit from it.

Huang’s Quantum Leap

Let’s start off with the big news, which is the fact that NVIDIA announced the creation of the Accelerated Quantum Research Center.

The company will collaborate with quantum researchers from Harvard and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology to take on some of the most pressing challenges facing quantum computing.

The plan? Pair quantum hardware with NVIDIA’s supercomputers to pave the way for what it calls “accelerated quantum supercomputing.”

See, instead of seeing quantum computing as a threat to AI supercomputers (and, thus, NVIDIA), Huang’s idea here is to play to the strengths of each.

Quantum computing can help AI supercomputers blow past the limitations on the calculations they can perform. In turn, the researchers at the center will use the AI supercomputers to help smooth out some of the current roadblocks with quantum. That includes reducing qubit noise, or disturbances that cause quantum computers to mess up their calculations.

If NVIDIA can help tackle this problem, it will speed up the adoption of quantum computing on a commercial scale.

Aside from NVIDIA’s Accelerated Quantum Research Center, which is set to begin operations later this year, Huang also cited the company’s Quantum-X photonics networking chips during Q Day, which will double performance and increase AI compute scalability fivefold.

Now, during the panel with quantum industry leaders, there was a call for more collaboration in the field.

One CEO said, “I would hope in the future that there is more sharing and maybe even the ability to work together, because the promise of quantum computing and what it can do for mankind is so significant.”

Another panelist said that to think quantum computers will replace classical computers is a mistake.

Instead, they will work together. The way QuEra co-founder Mikhail Lukin characterized it, quantum computers are more like “processors,” or “very specialized machines” that will be used “in the complex workflow, alongside CPUs and GPUs, but really for specialized tasks.”

In other words, as Huang put it, we shouldn’t expect quantum computers to be better at spreadsheets or to deliver our food quicker.

Instead, they will deliver answers to questions we never even knew we had.

We’re talking about drug discovery… using synthetic compounds to create new materials… developing self-driving cars that work… and more.

And near the end of the main Q Day panel, Huang asked the industry leaders what they would all be discussing whenever they meet next year.

One CEO expects to be talking about using quantum to better train AI models.

Another said they were excited to discuss the real-world use cases of quantum computers.

Meanwhile, another noted, “We will see, in the next year, the first real tangible use cases of an AI agent working in conjunction with a quantum computer, doing things it otherwise couldn’t have done before.”

Others, meanwhile, were eager to quiet the skeptics and see quantum deployed in data centers – and also to see as many as 10 breakthroughs in physics, chemistry, biology and more.

“Well, guys, let’s go make it happen,” Huang finished.

The Best Way to Invest in the Quantum Revolution

Q Day made one thing clear.

The momentum is building fast. Not only have there been a slew of breakthroughs in quantum computing recently – but the attention from the mainstream media is starting to build, too.

Now, I don’t want you to be at a barbecue this summer when someone mentions something they heard on the news about quantum computing before you get in on this revolution.

That day is coming soon, folks. And by then, it may already be too late.

That’s why I’ve been talking about this for the past two weeks. And it’s also why I hosted the Next 50X NVIDIA Call event.

If you didn’t catch this free broadcast, you should know that I started talking about my No. 1 quantum computing pick – a little-known small-cap company deeply partnered with NVIDIA, Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN), and even NASA.

This hidden gem holds 102 patents, positioning it at the forefront of the Quantum Revolution. And after Q Day today, this tiny stock could soar – potentially delivering massive gains for early investors.

But my No. 1 pick isn’t alone. I also highlighted a handful of other high-quality quantum stocks that offer smart ways to invest early and safely in this explosive sector.

These stocks pulled back after Huang’s Q Day, but this isn’t surprising due to their volatile nature and recent runup. And given NVIDIA’s big push into the quantum computing space, I expect them to bounce back soon.

So, if you’re interested in quantum computing stocks, now is the perfect time to buy the dip and position yourself for the potential profits ahead.

It’s why I urge you to watch a replay of my Next 50X NVIDIA Call now.

In it, we start to talk about which stocks I recommend (and which ones to avoid) in the fast-growing quantum sector, including the tiny company I think has the greatest potential to deliver NVIDIA-like gains as this whole thing develops.

But don’t wait. As soon as NVIDIA’s Quantum Day announcements become widespread, these quantum stocks could move very quickly.

You can watch the replay now – before it’s taken down.

