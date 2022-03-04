US Markets

Everything remains on the table in terms of sanctions against Russia - EU's Borrell

Contributor
Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN

European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday that all options remained on the table about new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

BRUSSELS, March 4 (Reuters) - European Union's top diplomat Josep Borrell said on Friday that all options remained on the table about new sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

"We will consider everything," Borrell told reporters when asked about new sanctions, and specifically about the possible suspension of the EU's gas imports from Russia.

"Everything remains on the table," he added on his arrival to a meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Brussels.

(Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio; editing by Jason Neely)

((Francesco.Guarascio@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular