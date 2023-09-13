Everything is on Sale, Except What Matters

My entire career I left the office in the middle of the day and also popped out on weekends to go “shopping.” Not to buy anything for myself, but to observe human behavior and shifting patterns at certain stores. In early 2007, people were standing in line to buy big screen TVs, new cars, or the new first-generation iPhone, presumably with their home equity lines of credit. In 2008 when the Great Recession arrived, shoppers stopped buying consumer goods, but after February 2009, everything went on sale. Stores were crowded again; mainly clothing and other lower-ticket discretionary items. The sales persisted because retailers had excess inventory to move, despite an uptick in buying. Shoppers felt wealthy again because the stock market was moving back up and credit became cheap again. Consumers had pent up demand from the previous 2 years as well.

The pattern I’m observing now is that everything is on sale again. Best Buy, Target, Home Depot, and Nordstrom are cutting prices, but the stores are empty. Discretionary goods are cheap, and certainly skew inflation data lower. But why no shoppers? The answer is multi-pronged. After 2 years of high inflation and low wage growth, higher prices have pushed many basic goods into the “expensive” box. People are having to find substitutes for staple foods. Fast food instead of restaurants. Processed food over natural. Grains instead of vegetables. Chicken over Steak. Food and other non-discretionary items are still rising in price, absorbing any budget for discretionary spending.

Credit has once again become expensive, as 10- and 5-year treasury rates are now back to their highest level since Countrywide, US’s largest mortgage lender at the time, went bankrupt in 2007. These rates govern everything from mortgage rates to credit card rates, causing consumers to certainly rethink large purchases. Conventional wisdom would say this is deflationary, as fewer buyers of cars and homes would certainly send CPI lower. However, the price of a car or home will likely stay flat or slightly higher, with home prices increasing over 3% per year. The most painful price increases for the average consumer are for food and energy. Though commodity prices that generally drive these items have come down in price due to mean reversion, the end goods such as gasoline and groceries, continue to rise. This is due to the expectation, or risk, that commodity prices will rise again.

High inflation, low unemployment, prices will go up.

Even though wages have become stagnant, a tight labor market is another driver for inflation. The UK reported that they are issuing more work visas than ever given they don’t have enough labor to fulfill demand. Oftentimes, demand for labor drives wages higher, but margins remain tight, so employers are not willing to pay more. Bringing cheaper labor from overseas is the solution in the UK, as it is in the US. As more laborers come into the country to work, it drives up demand for basic necessities such as food and energy, but not for luxury goods and discretionary products.

Core drivers of inflation

People must understand that inflation and CPI data are not the same thing. Inflation is a monetary phenomenon primarily driven by currency supply and supply/demand dynamic of goods. CPI is a calculation created by the government which is subject to manipulation and constant changes in methodology (15 changes in the last 40 years).

This goes to show that some prices that are a part of the CPI calculation are irrelevant if there is insufficient discretionary income to take advantage of it. People might borrow money in times of high inflation to pay rent or their mortgage, or to buy food, but they are unlikely to repeat the 2005-2007 phenomenon when people borrowed against their homes to buy cars and TVs.

For most Americans, food, shelter, and energy matter the most, and price changes to these basic needs affect behavior. For instance, in the annualized July 2023 CPI data, a significant factor of the break was energy prices, which were down 12.5%. This was a mean reversion event after a huge spike in 2021 and 2022. Now energy prices are looking to move much higher due to decrease in overall supply and production, mainly drilling and fracking in the future.

Food prices, however, continue to increase, straining the budgets of the middle and working class. Food prices were up 4.9% annualized in July 2023 CPI data.

Effective Home Prices – A different type of Inflation

The effective cost of a home has increased significantly in the last 2 years. Since August 2021, 10-yr treasury yields, the dominant factor in 30-year mortgage rates, have risen from 1¼% to 4¼%.

Subsequently, mortgage rates have risen from under 2.85% to about 8.25% in the same 2-year period. If a home had cost the same in nominal terms for the last 2 years, the effective cost of that home has doubled.

To illustrate, take for instance a $400,000 home (rounding down from the current median US Home price of $416,100). Assuming a 3% down payment of $12,000, and a 3% interest rate compared to an 8.5% interest rate today. Further, let’s take the median monthly income of a High School teacher:

Summary

Although the velocity of inflation has decreased, from its peak of 9.1% annualized in June of 2022, inflation is still persistent. Deflationary bulls and “transitory inflation” advocates declared victory when the rate of inflation “fell” to 3.0% annualized in June 2023. However, that was 1) still a higher rate of inflation than the Fed’s target of 2%, 2) the number represents a mean reversion, as the velocity of inflation is recently back up to 3.2% annualized in August, and 3) a reduction in rate is not a reduction in price. A 9.1% annualized rate a year ago and a 3.0% annualized rate this year represents a 12.37% increase in prices over a 2-year period.

Our current inflationary situation is due to 13 years of easy monetary policy, money printing, and elevated government spending coming home to roost. Inflation is bound to settle in after long lags in monetary policy and action. It could take another decade of high interest rates and tighter monetary policy to “fix inflation”.

High inflation of 3-5% annually is here to stay.

