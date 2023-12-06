News & Insights

'Everything Everywhere' and other A24 movies heading to HBO and Max

Credit: REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI

December 06, 2023 — 12:00 pm EST

Written by Lisa Richwine for Reuters ->

LOS ANGELES, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Oscar-winning film "Everything Everywhere All at Once" and other movies from independent studio A24 will become available on Warner Bros Discovery's WBD.O HBO, Cinemax and Max under a deal announced on Wednesday.

The agreement provides the company with dozens of films to attract subscribers to the HBO and Cinemax premium cable channels and the Max streaming service.

Customers will have access to more than 100 films from A24 over the course of the multi-year agreement, Warner Bros said in a statement. They include "Everything Everywhere," an offbeat family drama that won this year's Academy Award for best picture.

Other recent films will head exclusively to the Warner Bros Discovery networks after their theatrical runs. They include "Priscilla" about the wife of Elvis Presley and "The Iron Claw," a wrestling biopic starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White.

Financial terms were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Lisa Richwine; editing by Miral Fahmy)

