Everything about Petrobras will be discussed with markets, says member of Lula's team

BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government has no intention of causing a "breakdown" of state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA, a member of the transition team said on Thursday, adding that "everything" would be discussed with markets and investors.

Senator Jean Paul Prates, tapped for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team on mining and energy, said that changing the company's current dividend policy was something to be gradually discussed.

He noted that the incoming administration - and not Petrobras itself - would set a new fuel pricing policy for the country. Leftist Lula is set to take office from President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Steven Grattan)

