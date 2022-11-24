US Markets

Everything about Petrobras will be discussed with markets, says member of Lula's team

Credit: REUTERS/SERGIO MORAES

November 24, 2022 — 09:35 am EST

Written by Ricardo Brito for Reuters ->

BRASILIA, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Brazil's incoming government has no intention of causing a "breakdown" of state-run oil giant Petrobras PETR4.SA, a member of the transition team said on Thursday, adding that "everything" would be discussed with markets and investors.

Senator Jean Paul Prates, tapped for President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's transition team on mining and energy, said that changing the company's current dividend policy was something to be gradually discussed.

He noted that the incoming administration - and not Petrobras itself - would set a new fuel pricing policy for the country. Leftist Lula is set to take office from President Jair Bolsonaro on Jan. 1.

(Reporting by Ricardo Brito; Editing by Steven Grattan)

((Gabriel.Araujo2@thomsonreuters.com; +55 11 5644 7745;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.