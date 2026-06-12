Everyone's Buying NVIDIA - Here Are 2 Smarter AI Stocks for 2026

In the Artificial Intelligence (AI) space, NVIDIA Corporation NVDA has been one of the leaders during the AI boom. However, there are many other companies in the AI ecosystem that are performing extremely well as they are leaders in growing the infrastructure needed for AI spending. Two such companies are Micron Technology MU and Dell Technologies DELL. Over the past year, both stocks have more than doubled. While MU has risen 760.34%, DELL has gained 257.25%. On the other hand, NVIDIA is up by 43.63%.

Micron Benefits From AI-Driven Memory Cycle

Micron is benefiting from the AI boom currently in place. Their High Bandwidth Memory (“HBM”) is used in AI-optimized accelerators and in the high-end servers deployed in data centers. Therefore, the company is embedded in the growth engine of the new AI ecosystem.

Micron reported positive results for its second-quarter fiscal 2026. Revenues reached $23.86 billion and non-GAAP EPS of $12.20 per share. For the third quarter, the company forecasts fiscal 2026 revenues of $33.5 billion for memory, which continues to be impacted by increasing demand for AI applications.

Micron is one of the few suppliers that can produce HBM in volume and thus benefit greatly from the shift to AI memory in the datacenter, as demand for memory is expected to continue to grow quickly while supply remains constrained.

Dell Gains AI Infrastructure Momentum

Dell Technologies, one of the leading producers of AI-optimized servers, storage systems, and end-to-end infrastructure solutions, is poised to benefit to a large extent from rapidly growing spending on AI.

Dell reported its first-quarter fiscal 2027 revenues of $43.8 billion. AI server revenues surged 757% to $16.1 billion, as AI-optimized servers are seeing strong demand. In terms of orders, Dell reported $24.4 billion in AI orders for the quarter. Management has upped its fiscal 2027 AI revenue estimate to $60 billion.

Dell has a large and growing AI backlog and a growing base of large enterprise customers. As a result, its position in the AI infrastructure market is solidifying. The company’s partnerships with the leading semiconductor companies are also enhancing Dell’s position within the AI-focused ecosystem of infrastructure developers.

Both stocks carry a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

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Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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