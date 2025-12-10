Everyone Should Be Aware of This Social Security Change Heading Into 2026 -- Even if You're Not Close to Retirement

Key Points

The wage base limit is the maximum amount of earnings subject to the Social Security payroll tax.

The wage base limit will increase to $184,500 beginning in 2026.

Changes in the national average wage index are what determine changes in the wage base limit.

One thing you can count on for Social Security is constant changes. Some changes are expected, while others are a surprise. In either case, most of the changes are only relevant to those in or approaching retirement.

That said, going into 2026, there's one change everyone should be aware of, regardless of whether you're in, close to, or far from retirement. And it's the change to Social Security's wage base limit. Wage base limit changes don't get as much attention as the annual cost-of-living adjustment (COLA), but they have real implications that people should be aware of.

How the wage base limit works

The Social Security program is primarily funded through revenue earned from Social Security payroll taxes. The current tax is 12.4%, typically split between the employee and their employer, with each paying 6.2%. For example, if you earn $100,000, you could expect to pay $6,200 in Social Security taxes. If you're self-employed or an independent contractor, you're unfortunately responsible for the full 12.4%.

The good news for higher earners is that not all income is subject to the Social Security tax; only income up to a specific amount is taken into account. This is referred to as the wage base limit. Beginning in 2026, the wage base limit will increase to $184,500, up from $176,100 in 2025.

This increase is notable because it means some people will end up paying more in Social Security taxes, as more of their income falls below the wage base limit. Take someone who earns $184,000, for example. In 2025, $7,900 of their income was tax-free. In 2026, all $184,000 would be subject to the tax. At 6.2%, that's almost an extra $490 owed. At 12.4%, it's almost $980.

How the wage base limit is calculated and set

Where the annual Social Security COLA is set using inflation data (CPI-W), the wage base limit is set by examining the national average wage index (NAWI), which tracks changes in wages. The idea is that if wages increase, the wage base limit should also increase to keep pace.

Using the NAWI to figure out where to set the wage base limit is a three-step process:

Compare the NAWI changes from two years and one year ago (in this case, 2023 and 2024). Multiply the current year's wage base limit by the percentage increase. Set the upcoming wage base limit accordingly, rounding to the nearest multiple of $300.

For example, the NAWI increased by 4.84% from 2023 to 2024. Increasing 2025's $176,100 wage base limit by 4.84% gives us $184,623. The closest multiple of $300 to that is $184,500 ($300 * 615).

Below are the past 10 wage base limits:

2025 : $176,100

$176,100 2024 : $168,600

$168,600 2023 : $160,200

$160,200 2022 : $147,000

$147,000 2021 : $142,800

$142,800 2020 : $137,700

$137,700 2019 : $132,900

$132,900 2018 : $128,400

$128,400 2017 : $127,200

$127,200 2016 : $118,500

Why you should care about the wage base limit outside of taxes

Taxes aside, the wage base limit is crucial for individuals seeking to maximize their monthly Social Security benefits.

Receiving the maximum benefit involves two parts, with the first one being earning at least the wage base limit for the 35 years the Social Security Administration uses to calculate your monthly benefit. If you've earned at least the wage base limit in those 35 years, that means you've paid the maximum amount of Social Security payroll taxes in that time, setting you up for the maximum benefit.

The second part of achieving maximum benefit is delaying the claim until age 70, which is the latest age at which you can claim and still receive delayed retirement credits.

The wage base limit requirements are typically what prevent people from receiving the maximum benefit, but it's worth noting how to achieve it for higher earners.

