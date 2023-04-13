Everyone Is Talking About This Stock. Is It a Good Long-Term Option?

The pandemic highlighted the importance of travel for everyone. After the extended period when people were forced to stay at home due to lockdowns and social-distancing efforts, travel demand appeared to come back stronger than before.

Rising inflation usually takes a toll on consumer discretionary spending -- but surprisingly, that hasn't affected travel demand yet. The travel industry's long-term prospects are excellent. According to industry experts, the travel and tourism industry's revenue could reach $854 billion this year.

While the traditional hotel industry should benefit from this phenomenal growth, vacation rental leader Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stands out with the unique experiences it offers travelers. So far this year, Airbnb's stock is up 35%. Before it surges more, now might be the right time to invest in it.



Airbnb is experiencing outstanding growth

In comparison to traditional hotel models, Airbnb provides one-of-a-kind experiences. Its online marketplace connects travelers with hosts who want to rent out their homes or other properties as vacation rentals. Airbnb has a competitive advantage over its hotel industry peers in that it offers travelers options to rent even in unusual locations. Its moat has boosted its revenue and profit margins over the past year, as depicted in the chart below.

Investors have worried that with inflation on the rise, it would affect consumer travel spending. What's more, Russia's invasion of Ukraine forced Airbnb to close its operations in Russia and Belarus.

Despite these headwinds, 2022 turned out to be a fruitful year for the company. In 2022, Airbnb's revenue surged 40% to $8.4 billion owing to strong travel demand. It even generated $1.9 billion in GAAP net income. It was Airbnb's first profitable year -- an outstanding accomplishment for a consumer company during a period of high inflation.

The long-term prospects are exciting

COVID-19 compelled vast numbers of people to work from home, and though people have largely resumed most of their pre-pandemic behaviors, the flexible and remote-work culture the crisis created has persisted. To help more people take advantage of this situation, Airbnb in the fourth quarter announced a new initiative called Airbnb-Friendly Apartments. The goal is to let "long-term renters find apartments that they can part-time host on Airbnb."

Large hotel chains typically avoid operating hotels in remote locations because it is not profitable for them. This is an advantage for Airbnb because it can cater to customers who prefer unique vacation destinations and new experiences. Moreover, Airbnb properties offer more homey environments. Its business model is highly profitable.

Airbnb management forecast that demand would continue to grow in 2023's first quarter. It expects to report revenue in the quarter of $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion, which would amount to a 16% to 21% increase over Q1 2022. The company also expects to maintain 2022's strong adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin in 2023.

The company is financially secure enough to implement growth strategies. It had $9.6 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and restricted cash at the end of the year. It also had $3.4 billion in free cash flow in 2022, a 49% increase.

The travel industry, like any other, is vulnerable to risks. Another pandemic or other global issue could disrupt the industry in the short term, but demand for travel will always exist. Airbnb's current growth rate and its long-term opportunities make it an exciting tech stock to invest in now.

