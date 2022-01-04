Everyday Items That Are More Expensive Due To Inflation

America has an inflation problem. The November CPI inflation report shows that consumers’ wallets continue to bear the brunt of some of the highest inflation in years.

Prices in November jumped 0.8%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. And while that’s a 0.1% decrease from October, there’s not much to be excited about; the price for goods and services has increased 6.8% from Nov. 2020 to Nov. 2021, the largest 12-month increase since 1982.

Common household purchases—everything from food and clothing to gas—are significantly more expensive than they were a year ago. What was once thought by the Federal Reserve to be “transitory inflation,” is now sticking around much longer than expected—and Americans continue to feel the pain in their wallets.

Items That Are More Expensive Because of Inflation

These items have seen some of the highest gains over the past 12 months:

Meats, poultry, fish and eggs: 12.8% increase

12.8% increase Snacks: 5.9% increase

5.9% increase Nonalcoholic beverages: 5.3% increase

5.3% increase Coffee: 7.5% increase

7.5% increase Furniture and bedding: 11.8% increase

11.8% increase Women’s dresses: 8.6% increase

8.6% increase Jewelry and watches: 5.2% increase

5.2% increase Rent of primary residences: 3% increase

Things like gasoline and airfare saw giant price increases over the last year, in part due to prices being deflated because of lack of demand at the onset of the pandemic (used cars and trucks, for example, saw a 31.4% price increase from Nov. 2020 to Nov. 2021).

The increase in prices is nationwide, with little difference between regions. The CPI report reveals that the Midwest saw a 7.3% increase in prices over the year, with the south trailing just behind it with a 7.2% increase.

When Can Consumers Expect Relief From High Inflation?

Inflation first became an issue in Spring 2021 as the nation was emerging from strict Covid-19 protocols. A mixture of rebounding demand, supply chain issues and labor shortages started pushing prices upwards—but they’ve yet to really stop.

The Federal Reserve has devised a plan to rein in the higher prices. In December, it announced it would buy fewer bonds over time and implement three interest rate hikes in 2022 to stymie ballooning prices.

But some economists think that action may not be enough to bring relief. There are two additional culprits continuing to drive up prices—supply chain bottlenecks and fiscal spending (money spent by the government)—and the Federal Reserve doesn’t have any control over them.

Congress continues to battle over a $1.7 trillion social spending plan, and some experts warn it could take years for the worldwide supply chain crisis to finally resolve.

For now, consumers should expect to live with inflation for a while longer.

Read more: Why Is Inflation Rising Right Now?

More From Advisor

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.