Every worker will receive support through coronavirus crisis - UK PM

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would bring forward new measures to support workers and protect private renters from being evicted from their homes because of coronavirus.

Johnson said Britain was also stepping up testing for coronavirus to 25,000 a day.

"We will be bringing forward further measures to ensure that every worker receives support throughout this difficult period," he told parliament.

Asked by a lawmaker about the possibility of introducing a temporary universal basic income, Johnson said: "Of course that is one of the ideas that will certainly be considered."

