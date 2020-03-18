Every worker will receive support through coronavirus crisis - UK PM

Contributor
Kylie MacLellan Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/POOL

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would bring forward new measures to support workers and protect private renters from being evicted from their homes because of coronavirus.

Adds universal income

LONDON, March 18 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday his government would bring forward new measures to support workers and protect private renters from being evicted from their homes because of coronavirus.

Johnson said Britain was also stepping up testing for coronavirus to 25,000 a day.

"We will be bringing forward further measures to ensure that every worker receives support throughout this difficult period," he told parliament.

Asked by a lawmaker about the possibility of introducing a temporary universal basic income, Johnson said: "Of course that is one of the ideas that will certainly be considered."

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan, writing by Elizabeth Piper; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

((elizabeth.piper@thomsonreuters.com; 07979746994; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.piper.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters