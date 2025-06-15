Every Tesla Investor Should Keep an Eye on These 2 Numbers

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) has long been a volatile stock, but it's also become a very controversial name in recent months. Shares trade at a pricey valuation with a market cap of roughly $1 trillion, fueled by the promise of greater electric vehicle sales and a potential new robotaxi business. Yet sales growth for the company is struggling across many key geographies with CEO Elon Musk often making headlines for all the wrong reasons.

If you're monitoring Tesla stock, here are two numbers you need to be tracking.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Watch what happens with Trump's new bill

A recent bill backed by President Donald Trump proposes eliminating tax credits for electric vehicles. These tax credits range from $4,000 to $7,500 for qualified vehicles. Right now, more than 90% of Tesla's sales come from just two models: The Model 3 and Model Y. Both qualify for federal tax credits, making them much more affordable for buyers. Surveys show that more than one-third of Tesla buyers wouldn't have purchased their vehicle without a tax credit.

Monitor what happens to these figures closely. Will federal incentives drop to $0, or will they be reduced significantly? The fate of these tax credits is very unclear right now, but their elimination would likely further dampen Tesla's sales growth in the quarters and years to come.

As troubling as the loss of the EV tax credit would be, there's another number to track that could be even more influential.

Last quarter, Tesla posted a $409 million net profit. That profit was partially realized by $595 million in automotive regulatory credits -- accrued credits that Tesla sells to competitors that need to comply with emission standards. Most of these credits are likely earned under state programs, but some are generated from federal programs. If these programs are cut, Tesla will lose a critical revenue source with nearly 100% profit margins.

With EV deliveries already declining, the loss of federal EV tax credits or automotive regulatory credits could put Tesla in an even more precarious position.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $368,190 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $37,294 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $653,702!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, available when you join Stock Advisor, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

See the 3 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 9, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.