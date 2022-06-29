Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won’t catch him driving around in fancy Bentleys or status-symbol Teslas.

The stock master allegedly got the jump on his billions by investing in the stock market at the tender age of 11. Since then, he’s gone on to amass his money by savvy predictions of the stock market.

GOBankingRates used CNBC’s outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in his portfolio. Then, using Google Finance data, we found each stock’s June 24, 2022, closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, we arrived at the current approximate value of Buffett’s stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio they represent.

Take a closer look at Buffett’s investments.

No. 51-46

51. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C

Symbol: LILAK

Holdings: 1,284,020

Share Price: $7.43

Value: $9,540,268.60

Share of Portfolio: 0.003%

50. United Parcel Service Inc.

Symbol: UPS

Holdings: 59,400

Share Price: $176.15

Value: $10,463,310.00

Share of Portfolio: 0.003%

49. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust

Symbol: SPY

Holdings: 39,400

Share Price: $374.39

Value: $14,750,966.00

Share of Portfolio: 0.005%

48. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF

Symbol: VOO

Holdings: 43,000

Share Price: $345.50

Value: $14,856,500.00

Share of Portfolio: 0.005%

47. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A

Symbol: LILA

Holdings: 2,630,792

Share Price: $7.52

Value: $19,783,555.84

Share of Portfolio: 0.006%

46. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock

Symbol: MDLZ

Holdings: 578,000

Share Price: $60.28

Value: $34,841,840.00

Share of Portfolio: 0.011%

No. 45-41

45. Diageo PLC

Symbol: DEO

Holdings: 227,750

Share price: $175.25

Value: $39,913,187.50

Share of portfolio: 0.013%

44. Procter & Gamble Co.

Symbol:PG

Holdings: 315,400

Share price: $138.50

Value: $43,682,900.00

Share of portfolio: 0.014%

43. Johnson & Johnson

Symbol:JNJ

Holdings: 327,100

Share price: $175.74

Value: $57,484,554.00

Share of portfolio: 0.018%

42. Royalty Pharma plc

Symbol: RPRX

Holdings: 1,496,372

Share price: $39.84

Value: $59,615,460.48

Share of portfolio: 0.019%

41. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.

Symbol: MMC

Holdings: 404,911

Share price: $150.49

Value: $60,935,056.39

Share of portfolio: 0.019%

No. 40-36

40. Verizon Communications Inc.

Symbol: VZ

Holdings: 1,380,111

Share price: $50.79

Value: $70,095,837.69

Share of portfolio: 0.022%

39. StoneCo Ltd

Symbol: STNE

Holdings: 10,695,448

Share price: $8.20

Value: $87,702,673.60

Share of portfolio: 0.028%

38. Ally Financial Inc.

Symbol: ALLY

Holdings: 8,969,420

Share price: $33.11

Value: $296,977,496.20

Share of portfolio: 0.095%

37. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.

Symbol: FND

Holdings: 4,780,000

Share price: $64.23

Value: $307,019,400.00

Share of portfolio: 0.098%

36. Store Capital Corp.

Symbol: STOR

Holdings: 14,754,811

Share price: $25.98

Value: $383,329,989.78

Share of portfolio: 0.123%

No. 35-31

35. Nu Holdings Ltd

Symbol: NU

Holdings: 107,118,784

Share price: $3.94

Value: $422,048,008.96

Share of portfolio: 0.135%

34. Liberty Media Formula One Series C

Symbol: FWONK

Holdings: 7,722,451

Share price: $59.83

Value: $462,034,243.33

Share of portfolio: 0.148%

33. RH

Symbol: RH

Holdings: 2,170,000

Share price: $247.29

Value: $536,619,300.00

Share of portfolio: 0.172%

32. Markel Corporation

Symbol: MKL

Holdings: 424,343

Share price: $1,270.02

Value: $538,924,096.86

Share of portfolio: 0.172%

31. Globe Life Inc.

Symbol: GL

Holdings: 6,353,727

Share price: $94.41

Value: $599,855,366.07

Share of portfolio: 0.192%

No. 30-26

30. T-Mobile Us Inc.

Symbol: TMUS

Holdings: 5,242,000

Share price: $133.17

Value: $698,077,140.00

Share of portfolio: 0.223%

29. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A

Symbol: LSXMA

Holdings: 20,207,680

Share price: $34.90

Value: $705,248,032.00

Share of portfolio: 0.226%

28. Snowflake Inc.

Symbol: SNOW

Holdings: 6,125,376

Share price: $127.36

Value: $780,127,887.36

Share of portfolio: 0.250%

27. McKesson Corporation

Symbol: MCK

Holdings: 2,921,975

Share price: $311.05

Value: $908,880,323.75

Share of portfolio: 0.291%

26. Celanese Corporation

Symbol: CE

Holdings: 7,880,998

Share price: $120.72

Value: $951,394,078.56

Share of portfolio: 0.304%

No. 25-21

25. Aon PLC

Symbol: AON

Holdings: 4,396,000

Share price: $257.05

Value: $1,129,991,800.00

Share of portfolio: 0.361%

24. Amazon.com Inc.

Symbol: AMZN

Holdings: 10,666,000

Share price: $108.95

Value: $1,162,060,700.00

Share of portfolio: 0.372%

23. Mastercard Inc.

Symbol: MA

Holdings: 3,986,648

Share price: $316.15

Value: $1,260,378,765.20

Share of portfolio: 0.403%

22. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

Symbol: LSXMK

Holdings: 43,208,291

Share price: $34.86

Value: $1,506,241,024.26

Share of portfolio: 0.482%

21. Visa Inc.

Symbol: V

Holdings: 8,297,460

Share price: $193.82

Value: $1,608,213,697.20

Share of portfolio: 0.514%

No. 20-16

20. Paramount Global Class B

Symbol: PARA

Holdings: 68,947,760

Share price: $24.44

Value: $1,685,083,254.40

Share of portfolio: 0.539%

19. Charter Communications Inc.

Symbol: CHTR

Holdings: 3,828,941

Share price: $448.24

Value: $1,716,284,513.84

Share of portfolio: 0.549%

18. Verisign Inc.

Symbol: VRSN

Holdings: 12,815,613

Share price: $157.77

Value: $2,021,919,263.01

Share of portfolio: 0.647%

17. General Motors Company

Symbol: GM

Holdings: 62,045,847

Share price: $32.83

Value: $2,036,965,157.01

Share of portfolio: 0.652%

16. Citigroup Inc.

Symbol: C

Holdings: 55,244,797

Share price: $47.20

Value: $2,607,554,418.40

Share of portfolio: 0.834%

No. 15-11

15. Kroger Co

Symbol: KR

Holdings: 57,985,263

Share price: $47.34

Value: $2,745,022,350.42

Share of portfolio: 0.878%

14. Davita Inc.

Symbol: DVA

Holdings: 36,095,570

Share price: $80.58

Value: $2,908,581,030.60

Share of portfolio: 0.930%

13. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.

Symbol: BK

Holdings: 74,346,864

Share price: $42.23

Value: $3,139,668,066.72

Share of portfolio: 1.004%

12. HP Inc.

Symbol: HPQ

Holdings: 121,092,418

Share price: $33.74

Value: $4,085,658,183.32

Share of portfolio: 1.307%

11. Activision Blizzard Inc.

Symbol: ATVI

Holdings: 74,187,400

Share price: $75.70

Value: $5,615,986,180.00

Share of portfolio: 1.796%

No. 10-6

10. Moody’s Corporation

Symbol: MCO

Holdings: 24,669,778

Share price: $263.17

Value: $6,492,345,476.26

Share of portfolio: 2.077%

9. US Bancorp

Symbol: USB

Holdings: 144,046,330

Share price: $46.50

Value: $6,698,154,345.00

Share of portfolio: 2.142%

8. Occidental Petroleum Corporation

Symbol: OXY

Holdings: 152,713,846

Share price: $55.77

Value: $8,516,851,191.42

Share of portfolio: 2.724%

7. BYD Co. Ltd

Symbol: BYDDF

Holdings: 225,000,000

Share price: $38.30

Value: $8,617,500,000.00

Share of portfolio: 2.756%

6. Kraft Heinz Co.

Symbol: KHC

Holdings: 325,634,818

Share price: $37.05

Value: $12,064,770,006.90

Share of portfolio: 3.859%

No. 5-1

5. American Express Company

Symbol: AXP

Holdings: 151,610,700

Share price: $144.39

Value: $21,891,068,973.00

Share of portfolio: 7.002%

4. Chevron Corporation

Symbol: CVX

Holdings: 159,178,117

Share price: $147.87

Value: $23,537,668,160.79

Share of portfolio: 7.529%

3. Coca-Cola Co.

Symbol: KO

Holdings: 400,000,000

Share price: $61.15

Value: $24,460,000,000.00

Share of portfolio: 7.824%

2. Bank of America Corp.

Symbol: BAC

Holdings: 1,032,852,006

Share price: $32.60

Value: $33,670,975,395.60

Share of portfolio: 10.770%

1. Apple Inc.

Symbol: AAPL

Holdings: 911,347,617

Share price: $135.35

Value: $123,350,899,960.95

Share of portfolio: 39.454%

John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked

