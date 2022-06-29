Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked
Warren Buffett may be best known as one of the most frugal billionaires. The Berkshire Hathaway chairman still lives in the modest home he bought in the 1950s and you won’t catch him driving around in fancy Bentleys or status-symbol Teslas.
The stock master allegedly got the jump on his billions by investing in the stock market at the tender age of 11. Since then, he’s gone on to amass his money by savvy predictions of the stock market.
Check Out: 22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job
More: 5 Best Southern Cities To Retire on a Budget of $1,500 a Month
GOBankingRates used CNBC’s outline of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio components to find which stocks Warren Buffett is invested in and how many shares of each are currently in his portfolio. Then, using Google Finance data, we found each stock’s June 24, 2022, closing price. Multiplying the number of shares of each company in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio by its most recent closing price, we arrived at the current approximate value of Buffett’s stake in each company. Companies were then ranked by the percentage of the total value of the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio they represent.
Take a closer look at Buffett’s investments.
No. 51-46
51. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class C
- Symbol: LILAK
- Holdings: 1,284,020
- Share Price: $7.43
- Value: $9,540,268.60
- Share of Portfolio: 0.003%
50. United Parcel Service Inc.
- Symbol: UPS
- Holdings: 59,400
- Share Price: $176.15
- Value: $10,463,310.00
- Share of Portfolio: 0.003%
POLL: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?
49. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust
- Symbol: SPY
- Holdings: 39,400
- Share Price: $374.39
- Value: $14,750,966.00
- Share of Portfolio: 0.005%
48. Vanguard 500 Index Fund ETF
- Symbol: VOO
- Holdings: 43,000
- Share Price: $345.50
- Value: $14,856,500.00
- Share of Portfolio: 0.005%
47. Liberty Latin America Ltd Class A
- Symbol: LILA
- Holdings: 2,630,792
- Share Price: $7.52
- Value: $19,783,555.84
- Share of Portfolio: 0.006%
46. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock
- Symbol: MDLZ
- Holdings: 578,000
- Share Price: $60.28
- Value: $34,841,840.00
- Share of Portfolio: 0.011%
No. 45-41
45. Diageo PLC
- Symbol: DEO
- Holdings: 227,750
- Share price: $175.25
- Value: $39,913,187.50
- Share of portfolio: 0.013%
44. Procter & Gamble Co.
- Symbol:PG
- Holdings: 315,400
- Share price: $138.50
- Value: $43,682,900.00
- Share of portfolio: 0.014%
43. Johnson & Johnson
- Symbol:JNJ
- Holdings: 327,100
- Share price: $175.74
- Value: $57,484,554.00
- Share of portfolio: 0.018%
42. Royalty Pharma plc
- Symbol: RPRX
- Holdings: 1,496,372
- Share price: $39.84
- Value: $59,615,460.48
- Share of portfolio: 0.019%
41. Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc.
- Symbol: MMC
- Holdings: 404,911
- Share price: $150.49
- Value: $60,935,056.39
- Share of portfolio: 0.019%
No. 40-36
40. Verizon Communications Inc.
- Symbol: VZ
- Holdings: 1,380,111
- Share price: $50.79
- Value: $70,095,837.69
- Share of portfolio: 0.022%
39. StoneCo Ltd
- Symbol: STNE
- Holdings: 10,695,448
- Share price: $8.20
- Value: $87,702,673.60
- Share of portfolio: 0.028%
38. Ally Financial Inc.
- Symbol: ALLY
- Holdings: 8,969,420
- Share price: $33.11
- Value: $296,977,496.20
- Share of portfolio: 0.095%
37. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc.
- Symbol: FND
- Holdings: 4,780,000
- Share price: $64.23
- Value: $307,019,400.00
- Share of portfolio: 0.098%
36. Store Capital Corp.
- Symbol: STOR
- Holdings: 14,754,811
- Share price: $25.98
- Value: $383,329,989.78
- Share of portfolio: 0.123%
No. 35-31
35. Nu Holdings Ltd
- Symbol: NU
- Holdings: 107,118,784
- Share price: $3.94
- Value: $422,048,008.96
- Share of portfolio: 0.135%
34. Liberty Media Formula One Series C
- Symbol: FWONK
- Holdings: 7,722,451
- Share price: $59.83
- Value: $462,034,243.33
- Share of portfolio: 0.148%
33. RH
- Symbol: RH
- Holdings: 2,170,000
- Share price: $247.29
- Value: $536,619,300.00
- Share of portfolio: 0.172%
32. Markel Corporation
- Symbol: MKL
- Holdings: 424,343
- Share price: $1,270.02
- Value: $538,924,096.86
- Share of portfolio: 0.172%
31. Globe Life Inc.
- Symbol: GL
- Holdings: 6,353,727
- Share price: $94.41
- Value: $599,855,366.07
- Share of portfolio: 0.192%
No. 30-26
30. T-Mobile Us Inc.
- Symbol: TMUS
- Holdings: 5,242,000
- Share price: $133.17
- Value: $698,077,140.00
- Share of portfolio: 0.223%
29. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series A
- Symbol: LSXMA
- Holdings: 20,207,680
- Share price: $34.90
- Value: $705,248,032.00
- Share of portfolio: 0.226%
28. Snowflake Inc.
- Symbol: SNOW
- Holdings: 6,125,376
- Share price: $127.36
- Value: $780,127,887.36
- Share of portfolio: 0.250%
27. McKesson Corporation
- Symbol: MCK
- Holdings: 2,921,975
- Share price: $311.05
- Value: $908,880,323.75
- Share of portfolio: 0.291%
26. Celanese Corporation
- Symbol: CE
- Holdings: 7,880,998
- Share price: $120.72
- Value: $951,394,078.56
- Share of portfolio: 0.304%
No. 25-21
25. Aon PLC
- Symbol: AON
- Holdings: 4,396,000
- Share price: $257.05
- Value: $1,129,991,800.00
- Share of portfolio: 0.361%
24. Amazon.com Inc.
- Symbol: AMZN
- Holdings: 10,666,000
- Share price: $108.95
- Value: $1,162,060,700.00
- Share of portfolio: 0.372%
23. Mastercard Inc.
- Symbol: MA
- Holdings: 3,986,648
- Share price: $316.15
- Value: $1,260,378,765.20
- Share of portfolio: 0.403%
22. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C
- Symbol: LSXMK
- Holdings: 43,208,291
- Share price: $34.86
- Value: $1,506,241,024.26
- Share of portfolio: 0.482%
21. Visa Inc.
- Symbol: V
- Holdings: 8,297,460
- Share price: $193.82
- Value: $1,608,213,697.20
- Share of portfolio: 0.514%
No. 20-16
20. Paramount Global Class B
- Symbol: PARA
- Holdings: 68,947,760
- Share price: $24.44
- Value: $1,685,083,254.40
- Share of portfolio: 0.539%
19. Charter Communications Inc.
- Symbol: CHTR
- Holdings: 3,828,941
- Share price: $448.24
- Value: $1,716,284,513.84
- Share of portfolio: 0.549%
18. Verisign Inc.
- Symbol: VRSN
- Holdings: 12,815,613
- Share price: $157.77
- Value: $2,021,919,263.01
- Share of portfolio: 0.647%
17. General Motors Company
- Symbol: GM
- Holdings: 62,045,847
- Share price: $32.83
- Value: $2,036,965,157.01
- Share of portfolio: 0.652%
16. Citigroup Inc.
- Symbol: C
- Holdings: 55,244,797
- Share price: $47.20
- Value: $2,607,554,418.40
- Share of portfolio: 0.834%
No. 15-11
15. Kroger Co
- Symbol: KR
- Holdings: 57,985,263
- Share price: $47.34
- Value: $2,745,022,350.42
- Share of portfolio: 0.878%
14. Davita Inc.
- Symbol: DVA
- Holdings: 36,095,570
- Share price: $80.58
- Value: $2,908,581,030.60
- Share of portfolio: 0.930%
13. Bank of New York Mellon Corp.
- Symbol: BK
- Holdings: 74,346,864
- Share price: $42.23
- Value: $3,139,668,066.72
- Share of portfolio: 1.004%
12. HP Inc.
- Symbol: HPQ
- Holdings: 121,092,418
- Share price: $33.74
- Value: $4,085,658,183.32
- Share of portfolio: 1.307%
11. Activision Blizzard Inc.
- Symbol: ATVI
- Holdings: 74,187,400
- Share price: $75.70
- Value: $5,615,986,180.00
- Share of portfolio: 1.796%
No. 10-6
10. Moody’s Corporation
- Symbol: MCO
- Holdings: 24,669,778
- Share price: $263.17
- Value: $6,492,345,476.26
- Share of portfolio: 2.077%
9. US Bancorp
- Symbol: USB
- Holdings: 144,046,330
- Share price: $46.50
- Value: $6,698,154,345.00
- Share of portfolio: 2.142%
8. Occidental Petroleum Corporation
- Symbol: OXY
- Holdings: 152,713,846
- Share price: $55.77
- Value: $8,516,851,191.42
- Share of portfolio: 2.724%
7. BYD Co. Ltd
- Symbol: BYDDF
- Holdings: 225,000,000
- Share price: $38.30
- Value: $8,617,500,000.00
- Share of portfolio: 2.756%
6. Kraft Heinz Co.
- Symbol: KHC
- Holdings: 325,634,818
- Share price: $37.05
- Value: $12,064,770,006.90
- Share of portfolio: 3.859%
No. 5-1
5. American Express Company
- Symbol: AXP
- Holdings: 151,610,700
- Share price: $144.39
- Value: $21,891,068,973.00
- Share of portfolio: 7.002%
4. Chevron Corporation
- Symbol: CVX
- Holdings: 159,178,117
- Share price: $147.87
- Value: $23,537,668,160.79
- Share of portfolio: 7.529%
3. Coca-Cola Co.
- Symbol: KO
- Holdings: 400,000,000
- Share price: $61.15
- Value: $24,460,000,000.00
- Share of portfolio: 7.824%
2. Bank of America Corp.
- Symbol: BAC
- Holdings: 1,032,852,006
- Share price: $32.60
- Value: $33,670,975,395.60
- Share of portfolio: 10.770%
1. Apple Inc.
- Symbol: AAPL
- Holdings: 911,347,617
- Share price: $135.35
- Value: $123,350,899,960.95
- Share of portfolio: 39.454%
More From GOBankingRates
- 6 Signs You Can't Afford To Buy a House
- Nominate Your Favorite Small Business To Be Featured in GOBankingRates' 2022 Small Business Spotlight
- Looking To Diversify in a Bear Market? Consider These Alternative Investments
- The Top 10 Best Travel Hacks To Save the Most Money
John Csiszar contributed to the reporting for this article.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Every Stock That Warren Buffett Owns, Ranked
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.