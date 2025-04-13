Every State That Has Increased (and Decreased) Taxes Since 2000

Now that April is here, spring is in bloom and — most important — Tax Day (April 15) is looming. With it comes the annual stress and frustration of navigating America’s complicated tax code and filing system, as well as (for many) wondering just how much more has to be paid this year compared to years previous.

Luckily, Visual Capitalist has compiled a study of just how much state income taxes have changed state by state since the year 2000, based upon their income levels. The study found that, among a number of changes, 23 states had decreased marginal income tax rates in the last 25 years. Elsewhere, two states removed income taxes entirely, while two others made no changes whatsoever.

Also of note is the fact that there is no 2000-25 change comparison for four states, as their tax rates were instead charged as a percentage of federal liabilities. Overall, as stressful as taxes can be, the study found that state income tax burdens have mostly decreased since 2000.

Curious where your state falls in the study? Keep reading.

Alabama

2000 top rate: 5%

5% 2025 top rate: 5%

5% Change: None.

Alaska

2000 top rate: 0%

0% 2025 top rate: 0%

0% Change: No income tax.

Arizona

2000 top rate: 5%

5% 2025 top rate: 2.5%

2.5% Change: -2.5 percentage points.

Arkansas

2000 top rate: 7.0%

7.0% 2025 top rate: 3.9%

3.9% Change: -3.1 percentage points.

California

2000 top rate: 9.3%

9.3% 2025 top rate: 13.3%

13.3% Change: Four percentage points.

Colorado

2000 top rate: % of federal liability.

% of federal liability. 2025 top rate: 4.4%

4.4% Change: N/A

Connecticut

2000 top rate: 4.5%

4.5% 2025 top rate: 7%

7% Change: 2.5 percentage points.

Delaware

2000 top rate: 6.4%

6.4% 2025 top rate: 6.6%

6.6% Change: 0.2 percentage points.

Florida

2000 top rate: 0%

0% 2025 top rate: 0%

0% Change: No income tax.

Georgia

2000 top rate: 6%

6% 2025 top rate: 5.4%

5.4% Change: -0.6 percentage points.

Hawaii

2000 top rate: 8.8%

8.8% 2025 top rate: 11%

11% Change: 2.2 percentage points.

Idaho

2000 top rate: 8.2%

8.2% 2025 top rate: 5.7%

5.7% Change: -2.5 percentage points

Illinois

2000 top rate: 3%

3% 2025 top rate: 5%

5% Change: 2 percentage points.

Indiana

2000 top rate: 3.4%

3.4% 2025 top rate: 3%

3% Change: -0.4 percentage points.

Iowa

2000 top rate: 9%

9% 2025 top rate: 3.8%

3.8% Change: -5.2 percentage points

Kansas

2000 top rate: 6.5%

6.5% 2025 top rate: 5.6%

5.6% Change: -0.9 percentage points.

Kentucky

2000 top rate: 6%

6% 2025 top rate: 4%

4% Change: -2 percentage points.

Louisiana

2000 top rate: 6%

6% 2025 top rate: 3%

3% Change: -3 percentage points.

Maine

2000 top rate: 8.5%

8.5% 2025 top rate: 7.2%

7.2% Change: -1.3 percentage points.

Maryland

2000 top rate: 4.8%

4.8% 2025 top rate: 5.8%

5.8% Change: 1 percentage points.

Massachusetts

2000 top rate: 12%

12% 2025 top rate: 9%

9% Change: -3 percentage points.

Michigan

2000 top rate: 4.4%

4.4% 2025 top rate: 4.3%

4.3% Change: -0.1 percentage points.

Minnesota

2000 top rate: 8%

8% 2025 top rate: 9.9%

9.9% Change: 1.9 percentage points.

Mississippi

2000 top rate: 5%

5% 2025 top rate: 4.4%

4.4% Change: -0.6 percentage points.

Missouri

2000 top rate: 6%

6% 2025 top rate: 4.7%

4.7% Change: -1.3 percentage points.

Montana

2000 top rate: 11%

11% 2025 top rate: 5.9%

5.9% Change: -5.1 percentage points.

Nebraska

2000 top rate: 6.7%

6.7% 2025 top rate: 5.2%

5.2% Change: -1.5 percentage points.

Nevada

2000 top rate: 0%

0% 2025 top rate: 0%

0% Change: No income tax.

New Hampshire

2000 top rate: 5%

5% 2025 top rate: 0%

0% Change: No income tax.

New Jersey

2000 top rate: 6.4%

6.4% 2025 top rate: 10.8%

10.8% Change: 4.4 percentage points.

New Mexico

2000 top rate: 8.2%

8.2% 2025 top rate: 5.9%

5.9% Change: -2.3 percentage points.

New York

2000 top rate: 6.9%

6.9% 2025 top rate: 10.9%

10.9% Change: 4 percentage points.

North Carolina

2000 top rate: 7.8%

7.8% 2025 top rate: 4.3%

4.3% Change: -3.5 percentage points.

North Dakota

2000 top rate: % of federal liability.

% of federal liability. 2025 top rate: 2.5%

2.5% Change: N/A

Ohio

2000 top rate: 7.2%

7.2% 2025 top rate: 3.5%

3.5% Change: -3.7 percentage points.

Oklahoma

2000 top rate: 6.8%

6.8% 2025 top rate: 4.8%

4.8% Change: -2 percentage points.

Oregon

2000 top rate: 9%

9% 2025 top rate: 9.9%

9.9% Change: 0.9 percentage points.

Pennsylvania

2000 top rate: 2.8%

2.8% 2025 top rate: 3.1%

3.1% Change: 0.3 precentage points.

Rhode Island

2000 top rate: % of federal liability.

% of federal liability. 2025 top rate: 6%

6% Change: N/A

South Carolina

2000 top rate: 7%

7% 2025 top rate: 6.2%

6.2% Change: -0.8 percentage points.

South Dakota

2000 top rate: 0%

0% 2025 top rate: 0%

0% Change: No income tax.

Tennessee

2000 top rate: 6%

6% 2025 top rate: 0%

0% Change: No income tax.

Texas

2000 top rate: 0%

0% 2025 top rate: 0%

0% Change: No income tax.

Utah

2000 top rate: 7%

7% 2025 top rate: 4.6%

4.6% Change: -2.4 percentage points.

Vermont

2000 top rate: % of federal liability.

% of federal liability. 2025 top rate: 8.75%

8.75% Change: N/A

Virginia

2000 top rate: 5.8%

5.8% 2025 top rate: 5.8%

5.8% Change: No change.

Washington

2000 top rate: 0%

0% 2025 top rate: 7%

7% Change: 7 percentage points.

West Virginia

2000 top rate: 6.5%

6.5% 2025 top rate: 4.8%

4.8% Change: -1.7 percentage points.

Wisconsin

2000 top rate: 6.8%

6.8% 2025 top rate: 7.7%

7.7% Change: -0.9 percentage points.

Wyoming

2000 top rate: 0%

0% 2025 top rate: 0%

0% Change: No income tax.

