Every State That Has Increased (and Decreased) Taxes Since 2000

Now that April is here, spring is in bloom and — most important — Tax Day (April 15) is looming. With it comes the annual stress and frustration of navigating America’s complicated tax code and filing system, as well as (for many) wondering just how much more has to be paid this year compared to years previous.
Luckily, Visual Capitalist has compiled a study of just how much state income taxes have changed state by state since the year 2000, based upon their income levels. The study found that, among a number of changes, 23 states had decreased marginal income tax rates in the last 25 years. Elsewhere, two states removed income taxes entirely, while two others made no changes whatsoever.
Also of note is the fact that there is no 2000-25 change comparison for four states, as their tax rates were instead charged as a percentage of federal liabilities. Overall, as stressful as taxes can be, the study found that state income tax burdens have mostly decreased since 2000.
Curious where your state falls in the study? Keep reading.
Alabama
- 2000 top rate: 5%
- 2025 top rate: 5%
- Change: None.
Alaska
- 2000 top rate: 0%
- 2025 top rate: 0%
- Change: No income tax.
Arizona
- 2000 top rate: 5%
- 2025 top rate: 2.5%
- Change: -2.5 percentage points.
Arkansas
- 2000 top rate: 7.0%
- 2025 top rate: 3.9%
- Change: -3.1 percentage points.
California
- 2000 top rate: 9.3%
- 2025 top rate: 13.3%
- Change: Four percentage points.
Colorado
- 2000 top rate: % of federal liability.
- 2025 top rate: 4.4%
- Change: N/A
Connecticut
- 2000 top rate: 4.5%
- 2025 top rate: 7%
- Change: 2.5 percentage points.
Delaware
- 2000 top rate: 6.4%
- 2025 top rate: 6.6%
- Change: 0.2 percentage points.
Florida
- 2000 top rate: 0%
- 2025 top rate: 0%
- Change: No income tax.
Georgia
- 2000 top rate: 6%
- 2025 top rate: 5.4%
- Change: -0.6 percentage points.
Hawaii
- 2000 top rate: 8.8%
- 2025 top rate: 11%
- Change: 2.2 percentage points.
Idaho
- 2000 top rate: 8.2%
- 2025 top rate: 5.7%
- Change: -2.5 percentage points
Illinois
- 2000 top rate: 3%
- 2025 top rate: 5%
- Change: 2 percentage points.
Indiana
- 2000 top rate: 3.4%
- 2025 top rate: 3%
- Change: -0.4 percentage points.
Iowa
- 2000 top rate: 9%
- 2025 top rate: 3.8%
- Change: -5.2 percentage points
Kansas
- 2000 top rate: 6.5%
- 2025 top rate: 5.6%
- Change: -0.9 percentage points.
Kentucky
- 2000 top rate: 6%
- 2025 top rate: 4%
- Change: -2 percentage points.
Louisiana
- 2000 top rate: 6%
- 2025 top rate: 3%
- Change: -3 percentage points.
Maine
- 2000 top rate: 8.5%
- 2025 top rate: 7.2%
- Change: -1.3 percentage points.
Maryland
- 2000 top rate: 4.8%
- 2025 top rate: 5.8%
- Change: 1 percentage points.
Massachusetts
- 2000 top rate: 12%
- 2025 top rate: 9%
- Change: -3 percentage points.
Michigan
- 2000 top rate: 4.4%
- 2025 top rate: 4.3%
- Change: -0.1 percentage points.
Minnesota
- 2000 top rate: 8%
- 2025 top rate: 9.9%
- Change: 1.9 percentage points.
Mississippi
- 2000 top rate: 5%
- 2025 top rate: 4.4%
- Change: -0.6 percentage points.
Missouri
- 2000 top rate: 6%
- 2025 top rate: 4.7%
- Change: -1.3 percentage points.
Montana
- 2000 top rate: 11%
- 2025 top rate: 5.9%
- Change: -5.1 percentage points.
Nebraska
- 2000 top rate: 6.7%
- 2025 top rate: 5.2%
- Change: -1.5 percentage points.
Nevada
- 2000 top rate: 0%
- 2025 top rate: 0%
- Change: No income tax.
New Hampshire
- 2000 top rate: 5%
- 2025 top rate: 0%
- Change: No income tax.
New Jersey
- 2000 top rate: 6.4%
- 2025 top rate: 10.8%
- Change: 4.4 percentage points.
New Mexico
- 2000 top rate: 8.2%
- 2025 top rate: 5.9%
- Change: -2.3 percentage points.
New York
- 2000 top rate: 6.9%
- 2025 top rate: 10.9%
- Change: 4 percentage points.
North Carolina
- 2000 top rate: 7.8%
- 2025 top rate: 4.3%
- Change: -3.5 percentage points.
North Dakota
- 2000 top rate: % of federal liability.
- 2025 top rate: 2.5%
- Change: N/A
Ohio
- 2000 top rate: 7.2%
- 2025 top rate: 3.5%
- Change: -3.7 percentage points.
Oklahoma
- 2000 top rate: 6.8%
- 2025 top rate: 4.8%
- Change: -2 percentage points.
Oregon
- 2000 top rate: 9%
- 2025 top rate: 9.9%
- Change: 0.9 percentage points.
Pennsylvania
- 2000 top rate: 2.8%
- 2025 top rate: 3.1%
- Change: 0.3 precentage points.
Rhode Island
- 2000 top rate: % of federal liability.
- 2025 top rate: 6%
- Change: N/A
South Carolina
- 2000 top rate: 7%
- 2025 top rate: 6.2%
- Change: -0.8 percentage points.
South Dakota
- 2000 top rate: 0%
- 2025 top rate: 0%
- Change: No income tax.
Tennessee
- 2000 top rate: 6%
- 2025 top rate: 0%
- Change: No income tax.
Texas
- 2000 top rate: 0%
- 2025 top rate: 0%
- Change: No income tax.
Utah
- 2000 top rate: 7%
- 2025 top rate: 4.6%
- Change: -2.4 percentage points.
Vermont
- 2000 top rate: % of federal liability.
- 2025 top rate: 8.75%
- Change: N/A
Virginia
- 2000 top rate: 5.8%
- 2025 top rate: 5.8%
- Change: No change.
Washington
- 2000 top rate: 0%
- 2025 top rate: 7%
- Change: 7 percentage points.
West Virginia
- 2000 top rate: 6.5%
- 2025 top rate: 4.8%
- Change: -1.7 percentage points.
Wisconsin
- 2000 top rate: 6.8%
- 2025 top rate: 7.7%
- Change: -0.9 percentage points.
Wyoming
- 2000 top rate: 0%
- 2025 top rate: 0%
- Change: No income tax.
