Every State That Has Increased (and Decreased) Taxes Since 2000

April 13, 2025 — 07:08 am EDT

Now that April is here, spring is in bloom and — most important — Tax Day (April 15) is looming. With it comes the annual stress and frustration of navigating America’s complicated tax code and filing system, as well as (for many) wondering just how much more has to be paid this year compared to years previous.

Luckily, Visual Capitalist has compiled a study of just how much state income taxes have changed state by state since the year 2000, based upon their income levels. The study found that, among a number of changes, 23 states had decreased marginal income tax rates in the last 25 years. Elsewhere, two states removed income taxes entirely, while two others made no changes whatsoever.

Also of note is the fact that there is no 2000-25 change comparison for four states, as their tax rates were instead charged as a percentage of federal liabilities. Overall, as stressful as taxes can be, the study found that state income tax burdens have mostly decreased since 2000.

Curious where your state falls in the study? Keep reading.

Selma-Alabama-iStock-182733749

Alabama

  • 2000 top rate: 5%
  • 2025 top rate: 5%
  • Change: None.

Dramatic seascape scenery of Alaska nature in Kodiak.

Alaska

  • 2000 top rate: 0%
  • 2025 top rate: 0%
  • Change: No income tax.

Lake Havasu City is a city in Mohave County, Arizona, United States.

Arizona

  • 2000 top rate: 5%
  • 2025 top rate: 2.5%
  • Change: -2.5 percentage points.
Arkansas Paradise Lake Reflection , ripples on the lake , low angle near water.

Arkansas

  • 2000 top rate: 7.0%
  • 2025 top rate: 3.9%
  • Change: -3.1 percentage points.
California aqueduct at Palmdale.

California

  • 2000 top rate: 9.3%
  • 2025 top rate: 13.3%
  • Change: Four percentage points.
Welcome-Colorado-iStock-182432492

Colorado

  • 2000 top rate: % of federal liability.
  • 2025 top rate: 4.4%
  • Change: N/A
Greenwich Connecticut Home Zillow

Connecticut

  • 2000 top rate: 4.5%
  • 2025 top rate: 7%
  • Change: 2.5 percentage points.

Delaware_State_University_Student_Center

Delaware

  • 2000 top rate: 6.4%
  • 2025 top rate: 6.6%
  • Change: 0.2 percentage points.
Boardwalk to Beach in Florida stock photo

Florida

  • 2000 top rate: 0%
  • 2025 top rate: 0%
  • Change: No income tax.
Aerial View of Downtown Statesboro, Georgia in Autumn.

Georgia

  • 2000 top rate: 6%
  • 2025 top rate: 5.4%
  • Change: -0.6 percentage points.
Maunawili Falls in Oahu, Hawaii stock photo

Hawaii

  • 2000 top rate: 8.8%
  • 2025 top rate: 11%
  • Change: 2.2 percentage points.
View of the Spokane River as it runs under the Centennial Trail Bridge at the border of Post Falls, Idaho and Stateline and Liberty Lake, Washington, USA.

Idaho

  • 2000 top rate: 8.2%
  • 2025 top rate: 5.7%
  • Change: -2.5 percentage points

Welcome to Illinois Sign stock photo

Illinois

  • 2000 top rate: 3%
  • 2025 top rate: 5%
  • Change: 2 percentage points.
Aerial view of Indianapolis, Indiana skyline above Indiana World War Memorial and University park, and along Meridian and Pennsylvania streets.

Indiana

  • 2000 top rate: 3.4%
  • 2025 top rate: 3%
  • Change: -0.4 percentage points.
An aerial view of the city of Dubuque against a blue cloudy sky on a sunny day, Iowa, United States.

Iowa

  • 2000 top rate: 9%
  • 2025 top rate: 3.8%
  • Change: -5.2 percentage points
Kansas state of United States flag on flagpole waving cloudy sky background realistic 3d illustration.

Kansas

  • 2000 top rate: 6.5%
  • 2025 top rate: 5.6%
  • Change: -0.9 percentage points.
Lexington Kentucky 40502 Home Zillow

Kentucky

  • 2000 top rate: 6%
  • 2025 top rate: 4%
  • Change: -2 percentage points.

City of New Orleans sunset stock photo

Louisiana

  • 2000 top rate: 6%
  • 2025 top rate: 3%
  • Change: -3 percentage points.
View of Fort Ambross Mill in the town of Brunswick in Maine, USA.

Maine

  • 2000 top rate: 8.5%
  • 2025 top rate: 7.2%
  • Change: -1.3 percentage points.
Cumberland, Maryland

Maryland

  • 2000 top rate: 4.8%
  • 2025 top rate: 5.8%
  • Change: 1 percentage points.
Brookline, Massachusetts, USA - April 2, 2021: View of the S.

Massachusetts

  • 2000 top rate: 12%
  • 2025 top rate: 9%
  • Change: -3 percentage points.
Sleeping Bear Dunes

Michigan

  • 2000 top rate: 4.4%
  • 2025 top rate: 4.3%
  • Change: -0.1 percentage points.

Aerial View of the Twin Cities Suburb of Hopkins, Minnesota.

Minnesota

  • 2000 top rate: 8%
  • 2025 top rate: 9.9%
  • Change: 1.9 percentage points.
Mississippi Welcome Sign

Mississippi

  • 2000 top rate: 5%
  • 2025 top rate: 4.4%
  • Change: -0.6 percentage points.
Downtown St. Louis Beyond the Arch stock photo

Missouri

  • 2000 top rate: 6%
  • 2025 top rate: 4.7%
  • Change: -1.3 percentage points.
Montana welcome

Montana

  • 2000 top rate: 11%
  • 2025 top rate: 5.9%
  • Change: -5.1 percentage points.
Plattsmouth, NE, USA - July 13, 2014: Nebraska, the good life, home of Arbor Day - roadside welcome sign at state border.

Nebraska

  • 2000 top rate: 6.7%
  • 2025 top rate: 5.2%
  • Change: -1.5 percentage points.

The Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area in Clark County, Nevada, is an area managed by the Bureau of Land Management as part of its National Landscape Conservation System.

Nevada

  • 2000 top rate: 0%
  • 2025 top rate: 0%
  • Change: No income tax.
Autumn Morning in the Monadnock Region of New Hampshire near Keene.

New Hampshire

  • 2000 top rate: 5%
  • 2025 top rate: 0%
  • Change: No income tax.
Newark is the largest city in New Jersey.

New Jersey

  • 2000 top rate: 6.4%
  • 2025 top rate: 10.8%
  • Change: 4.4 percentage points.
Welcome to New Mexico road sign just across the Texas state line.

New Mexico

  • 2000 top rate: 8.2%
  • 2025 top rate: 5.9%
  • Change: -2.3 percentage points.
New York City skyline at sunset with Brooklyn Bridge and Lower Manhattan.

New York

  • 2000 top rate: 6.9%
  • 2025 top rate: 10.9%
  • Change: 4 percentage points.

North Carolina plate

North Carolina

  • 2000 top rate: 7.8%
  • 2025 top rate: 4.3%
  • Change: -3.5 percentage points.
Fargo, North Dakota / USA - June 27 2017: Theater and Street View in Summer.

North Dakota

  • 2000 top rate: % of federal liability.
  • 2025 top rate: 2.5%
  • Change: N/A
Toledo, Ohio, USA downtown skyline on the Maumee River at twilight.

Ohio

  • 2000 top rate: 7.2%
  • 2025 top rate: 3.5%
  • Change: -3.7 percentage points.
Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA - April 24, 2018: Daytime view of the enlarged bronze replica of 'The Bronco Buster' by famed sculptor Frederic Remington in a roundabout on Main Street in Stillwater Oklahoma.

Oklahoma

  • 2000 top rate: 6.8%
  • 2025 top rate: 4.8%
  • Change: -2 percentage points.
Willamette river in sunny autumn day.

Oregon

  • 2000 top rate: 9%
  • 2025 top rate: 9.9%
  • Change: 0.9 percentage points.

An aerial shot of the cityscape of DuBois City in Pennsylvania during the sunrise.

Pennsylvania

  • 2000 top rate: 2.8%
  • 2025 top rate: 3.1%
  • Change: 0.3 precentage points.
Pawtuxet Village is a section of the New England cities of Warwick and Cranston, Rhode Island.

Rhode Island

  • 2000 top rate: % of federal liability.
  • 2025 top rate: 6%
  • Change: N/A
Map of South Carolina State.

South Carolina

  • 2000 top rate: 7%
  • 2025 top rate: 6.2%
  • Change: -0.8 percentage points.
Rapid City is the second most populous city in South Dakota and the county seat of Pennington County.

South Dakota

  • 2000 top rate: 0%
  • 2025 top rate: 0%
  • Change: No income tax.
Nashville skyline with river and sunset.

Tennessee

  • 2000 top rate: 6%
  • 2025 top rate: 0%
  • Change: No income tax.

River walk in San Antonio city downtown skyline cityscape of Texas USA at sunset.

Texas

  • 2000 top rate: 0%
  • 2025 top rate: 0%
  • Change: No income tax.
Moab Utah 84532 Home Zillow

Utah

  • 2000 top rate: 7%
  • 2025 top rate: 4.6%
  • Change: -2.4 percentage points.
aerial-view-of-charming-small-town-stowe-in-vermont-picture-id1281919271

Vermont

  • 2000 top rate: % of federal liability.
  • 2025 top rate: 8.75%
  • Change: N/A
Aerial view of Richmond Skyline.

Virginia

  • 2000 top rate: 5.8%
  • 2025 top rate: 5.8%
  • Change: No change.

A roadside welcome to Washington State sign in the rural Palouse area near Spokane, Washington, USA.

Washington

  • 2000 top rate: 0%
  • 2025 top rate: 7%
  • Change: 7 percentage points.
Kenova, USA - October 17, 2019: Welcome to West Virginia sign Wild and Wonderful with mountains picture and blue sky by Kentucky border.

West Virginia

  • 2000 top rate: 6.5%
  • 2025 top rate: 4.8%
  • Change: -1.7 percentage points.
Madison skyline and Wisconsin State Capitol.

Wisconsin

  • 2000 top rate: 6.8%
  • 2025 top rate: 7.7%
  • Change: -0.9 percentage points.
Welcome to Wyoming sign stock photo

Wyoming

  • 2000 top rate: 0%
  • 2025 top rate: 0%
  • Change: No income tax.

