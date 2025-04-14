Every Shiba Inu Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Numbers in 2025

Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) has had a wild ride so far in 2025, with billions of dollars wiped off its market cap. It's been a punishing blow to existing investors in the cryptocurrency.

But when you look at it historically, these levels have been a terrific time to buy more SHIB. In 2021 and 2024, for example, Shiba Inu's price fell to current levels only to skyrocket in value by 300% to 700%.

Is this another major buying opportunity? The numbers below give us a major clue into what might be next for this famous meme coin.

Social media numbers could predict Shiba Inu's next move

When it comes to the long-term strength of a meme coin like Shiba Inu, community is crucial. Community momentum, especially on social media, can help drive the values of meme coins considerably, especially when the underlying token is fueled by shifts in the zeitgeist, like the rise of a certain individual in popular culture, or a social movement toward "fun" or "silly" cryptocurrencies with minimal underlying intrinsic value.

Encouragingly, despite a mass drop in the token's price this year, Shiba Inu's social media following has remained stable, even displaying some tepid growth over the last few months. Over the last 90 days, for example, Shiba Ibu's X following has increased from 3.91 million to 3.93 million. While not a hard indicator of what will happen over the next few days or weeks, these stable numbers suggest resilience when it comes to SHIB's position as a popular meme coin.

Meme coins as a category go in and out of style, with cycles sometimes lasting several months or years. Shiba Inu's community -- at least in terms of raw follower accounts on X -- have remained stable throughout the bear market, and that suggests that when the next meme coin bull market arrives, Shiba Inu will once again have the following to benefit from another bull cycle.

Keep in mind, however, that Shiba Inu shouldn't be considered an investment, at least according to any classical definitions. Meme coins should be purchased for entertainment alone. Before jumping in, make sure the rest of your investment accounts are well funded.

