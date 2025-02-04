Every Rivian Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number

I wrote recently that Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) investors should pay particularly close attention to the company's gross margins. With stalling revenue growth, Rivian needs to prove that it can at least turn a profit on every vehicle it sells. If gross margins turn positive, that should buy it enough time to launch its mass market vehicles in 2026.

When Rivian reports its quarterly earnings later this month, we'll have a good idea of where gross margins are headed. That's because management has reiterated its goal of reaching positive gross margins by the end of the just completed quarter. Once that news comes out, there's one other number I'll be keeping my eye on.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. See the 10 stocks »

This is Rivian's most important number long-term

Gross margins are important for Rivian's near-term financial survival. But long term, there's only one number that will matter: sales growth. Right now, on a price-to-sales basis, Rivian trades at a deep discount versus its electric vehicle peers. That includes its biggest competitor, Tesla, but also smaller competitors like Lucid Motors. If sales growth returns to former levels, expect Rivian's valuation discount to narrow quickly, adding a huge upside to its stock price potential.

Will Rivian be able to bring its sales growth back into the double digits? Perhaps; this is why gross margins also matter so much. In 2026, Rivian expects to launch three new mass market vehicles, all priced below $50,000. This moment should be a huge inflection point, allowing the company to grow bigger than ever before. Tesla achieved a similar sales growth revival upon the release of its mass market vehicles.

Rivian simply needs to buy time until those vehicles launch, and achieving positive gross margins would go a long way in earning the market's trust. Then it's back to monitoring Rivian's most important metric long term: top-line sales growth.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $302,501 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $43,181 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $527,934!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

Ryan Vanzo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Tesla. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.