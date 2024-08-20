Every Oracle Stock Investor Should Watch This Key Number in September

Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) has participated in almost every technology revolution. Over the last 25 years, it has helped businesses prepare for the dawn of the internet, cloud computing, and now, artificial intelligence (AI).

The company operates some of the best AI data center infrastructure in the industry. It allows developers to scale up to 32,768 of Nvidia's graphics processing units (GPUs), more than many of its top competitors. More GPUs translate into larger AI models.

Oracle's random direct memory access (RDMA) networking technology moves data from one point to another faster than traditional Ethernet networks. Since developers pay for computing capacity by the minute, that leads to substantial cost savings.

Chairman Larry Ellison says Oracle's Gen2 AI data centers can train AI models twice as fast and for half the cost of competing infrastructure.

Oracle sells data center capacity under its Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) segment. Its revenue has increased by more than 40% year over year in each of the last four quarters, making it the fastest-growing part of the entire organization:

Oracle forecasts OCI revenue growth of more than 50% during fiscal 2025. The company will report its results for the first quarter (ended Aug. 31) in early September, so investors should keep a close eye on the segment.

Growth could potentially accelerate in the coming quarters because demand for Oracle's infrastructure is outstripping supply. That was evident in the company's remaining performance obligations in the recent fiscal 2024 fourth quarter (ended May 31), which soared 44% to a record $98 billion. That included $12.5 billion worth of deals from over 30 AI companies.

Oracle is rapidly building new data centers to fill that demand. Its revenue growth will benefit as the new locations come online.

Should you invest $1,000 in Oracle right now?

Before you buy stock in Oracle, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Oracle wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $796,586!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of August 12, 2024

Anthony Di Pizio has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Oracle. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.