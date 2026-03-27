Every Magnificent Seven Stock Is Down This Year. This One Is a Screaming Buy

Key Points

Magnificent Seven stocks have all underperformed the S&P 500 this year.

Small-cap stocks have beaten large caps this year.

Valuations on some Magnificent Seven stocks have gotten attractive.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia ›

For years, the "Magnificent Seven" was one of the best bets on Wall Street.

This group, which includes Apple, Alphabet, Tesla, Nvidia, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Amazon, bounced off the 2022 bear market, and nearly all of them have established themselves as major players in AI.

Will AI create the world's first trillionaire? Our team just released a report on the one little-known company, called an "Indispensable Monopoly" providing the critical technology Nvidia and Intel both need. Continue »

However, after a brilliant three-year run, the Magnificent Seven is now showing signs of fatigue. As you can see from the chart below, all seven of these stocks have fallen this year, and they've all underperformed the S&P 500 this year as well.

2026 has been a challenging year for tech investors. Concerns about AI disruption have punished software stocks this year, which explains why Microsoft is the biggest loser in the group, yet investors are also afraid that the big tech companies are spending too much on AI infrastructure. The top four hyperscalers, Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Platforms, are set to spend close to $700 billion in capital expenditures this year, much of it in AI. That is a whopping sum, and even for companies as big as this group, it is going to take years to pay back that investment. Investors are skeptical that it will pay off.

There are some signs that investors could be rotating out of the Magnificent Seven in anticipation of the bull market broadening. The Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ: PSCT), for example, is up 6%, bucking the broader trend in the tech sector. The Russell 2000, the best-known small-cap index, is also flat this year, outperforming the S&P 500, showing investors have been diversifying to small caps.

Of course, sectors like energy have emerged as winners due to the war in Iran.

The Magnificent Seven is down but not out

While investor sentiment toward the Magnificent Seven may have shifted, most of these companies continue to deliver impressive results. Additionally, valuations for the elite group of tech stocks are looking attractive.

The chart below excludes Tesla, which has a price-to-earnings ratio above 300, and shows that these stocks now trade on par with the S&P 500, which has a P/E of 25.6.

Despite the sell-off and nervousness around AI spending and disruption, these companies retain the same sector leadership that has made them such big winners on the stock markets. All seven are reporting double-digit revenue growth, outgrowing the S&P 500.

The best buying opportunity in the Magnificent Seven

There's a good case that several of the Magnificent Seven stocks are undervalued, but one stands head and shoulders above the rest. That's Nvidia.

As you can see from the chart above, Nvidia is still the most expensive stock in the group except for Tesla, but that changes when you look at forward estimates, as Nvidia is also the fastest-growing company in the Magnificent Seven. Analysts see Nvidia's adjusted earnings per share growing from $4.77 last year to $8.29, meaning the stock trades at a forward P/E of less than 21.

That valuation implies that investors think the AI boom will soon run out of steam, which doesn't seem to be the case. In fact, CEO Jensen Huang forecast $1 trillion in revenue over the next two years, implying that the company's revenue growth rate will remain strong. Nvidia has even reported accelerating revenue growth over the past two quarters, bucking fears that its growth would gradually slow after the initial spike in demand.

It's unclear when market sentiment will shift, and Nvidia stock could certainly head lower, especially if the news out of Iran doesn't improve. However, at the current valuation, the stock will almost certainly pay off on the long run as even a recession is unlikely to derail growth in the AI sector.

Should you buy stock in Nvidia right now?

Before you buy stock in Nvidia, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Nvidia wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Netflix made this list on December 17, 2004... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $503,268!* Or when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $1,049,793!*

Now, it’s worth noting Stock Advisor’s total average return is 898% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 182% for the S&P 500. Don't miss the latest top 10 list, available with Stock Advisor, and join an investing community built by individual investors for individual investors.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 27, 2026.

Jeremy Bowman has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.