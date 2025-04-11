Every Dogecoin (DOGE) Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number in 2025

Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) is one of the most popular meme coins today with a market cap of $24 billion. And that's after a sharp 50% drop year to date.

Is now the time to load up on Dogecoin? There's one number I track regularly to gauge how attractive Dogecoin is for aggressive long-term investors looking for maximum growth.

The No. 1 metric to track for Dogecoin

As a meme coin, Dogecoin's price movements can vary wildly on a short-term basis, often with little obvious reason behind its price movements. Its volatility has correlated very closely with other major cryptocurrencies like Ethereum and Bitcoin, with some relationship with traditional equity market swings as well. But when it comes to whether Dogecoin is a good investment for long-term investors, its network transaction volume is a telling metric.

Dogecoin has seen more and more integrations that grant it additional transactional utility both as a peer-to-peer cryptocurrency and a means of trade for a growing ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps). Network transaction count is a great gauge of success for Dogecoin's ability to become more than just a meme coin with debatable intrinsic value.

April's transaction count has plummeted to multimonth lows. According to CoinMarketCap, Dogecoin's trading volume spiked to $40 billion on November 11, 2024. Five months later, the 24-hour volume is down to $1 billion.

As one of the largest meme coins, Dogecoin's community is arguably its biggest strength. Yet after the sudden price decline, usage of Dogecoin among its community has fallen tremendously.

Dogecoin may still be a great speculative investment for very aggressive growth investors with some extra cash. But with transaction volumes falling more than 97% versus their recent peaks, it's the cryptocurrency still doesn't have much value apart from its meme coin status. Its long-term price trajectory is therefore incredibly difficult to model.

Buying Dogecoin today is like buying a lottery ticket. That's a fine use of extra disposable income, but make sure to set your expectations accordingly.

Ryan Vanzo has positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Bitcoin and Ethereum. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.