News & Insights

Markets
NVDA

Every Dividend Stock Cathie Wood Owns, Ranked From Highest to Lowest Yield

July 31, 2023 — 05:51 am EDT

Written by Keith Speights for The Motley Fool ->

Growth is the name of the game for Cathie Wood. Income isn't even an afterthought.

However, you might be surprised at how many of the stocks owned by Wood's Ark Invest exchange-traded funds (ETFs) actually pay dividends. Wood might not be looking for income, but she's getting some anyway.

Here is every dividend stock Wood owns, ranked from highest to lowest dividend yield.

Dividend stars

The dividend yield for the S&P 500 currently stands at 1.51%. Eight stocks in Ark Invest's portfolio are dividend stars that easily beat that level.

Rank Stock Dividend Yield
1 Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) 4.53%
2 Magna International (NYSE: MGA) 2.91%
3 Garmin (NYSE: GRMN) 2.78%
4 Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) 2.67%
5 L3Harris Technologies (NYSE: LHX) 2.4%
6 Honeywell (NASDAQ: HON) 2.1%
7 Caterpillar (NYSE: CAT) 2.01%
8 Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE: TSM) 1.84%

Data sources: Ark Invest, Google Finance.

Believe it or not, Wood owns a stake in a high-yield dividend stock -- Pfizer. Ark Genomic Revolution ETF's stake in the big drugmaker is worth close to $17.7 million.

Pfizer isn't the typical kind of stock in the genomic ETF's portfolio. Most of its top holdings are up-and-coming biotech stocks and genomics stocks. However, Pfizer has proven that it remains a top innovator. And when it can't beat smaller drug developers to the punch, it often acquires them.

Not too shabby

Wood's ETFs also have positions in a handful of stocks with dividend yields that are below the S&P 500's yield but still are not too shabby.

Rank Stock Dividend Yield
9 Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) 1.46%
10 Komatsu (OTC: KMTUY) 1.24%
11 John Deere (NYSE: DE) 1.17%

Data sources: Ark Invest, Google Finance.

Intercontinental Exchange pays the best dividend in this group with a yield that nearly matches the S&P 500's. However, John Deere ranks as the largest position among these three stocks for her Ark Invest funds. The heavy machinery maker is the eighth-largest holding for Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF and is also in Ark Space Exploration Innovation ETF's portfolio.

You might have done a double-take seeing that Wood's space exploration ETF owns John Deere stock. That's not a typo, though. Deere plans to use satellites to help farmers.

A quiver of slivers

Most of Wood's dividend stocks only offer relatively paltry dividends with yields of less than 1%. I've called this group her "quiver of slivers."

Rank Stock Dividend Yield
12 Elbit Systems (NASDAQ: ESLT) 0.99%
13 Iridium Communications (NASDAQ: IRDM) 0.99%
14 General Motors (NYSE: GM) 0.92%
15 Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) 0.82%
16 Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) 0.63%
17 Dassault Systèmes (OTC: DASTY) 0.50%
18 Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) 0.4%
19 Cameco (NYSE: CCJ) 0.27%
20 Heico (NYSE: HEI) 0.11%
21 Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) 0.035%

Data sources: Ark Invest, Google Finance.

Israeli-based defense electronics company Elbit Systems and satellite operator Iridium Communications almost managed to join the "not too shabby" category. A slight drop in their share prices would push their yields above 1%.

Ark Invest's lowest dividend payer isn't one of Wood's favorite stocks these days. She thinks there are better artificial-intelligence stocks than Nvidia. Wood has even sold most of her shares of the chipmaker. However, Ark Financial Innovation ETF, Ark Innovation ETF, Ark Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF, and Ark Next Generation Internet ETF still own small stakes in Nvidia.

Better picks

With the notable exception of Pfizer, I think that income investors can find better choices than the dividend stocks owned by Wood's ETFs. What about growth investors? They can do better too, in my view. Consider checking out some of the other stocks in Ark Invest's portfolio that don't pay dividends.

10 stocks we like better than Nvidia
When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

They just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Nvidia wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 27, 2023

Keith Speights has positions in Microsoft and Pfizer. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Garmin, Intuit, Microsoft, Nvidia, Pfizer, and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing. The Motley Fool recommends Dassault Systèmes Se, Deere, General Motors, Heico, Intercontinental Exchange, Lockheed Martin, Magna International, and Teradyne and recommends the following options: long January 2025 $25 calls on General Motors. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
The Motley Fool
Founded in 1993 in Alexandria, VA., by brothers David and Tom Gardner, The Motley Fool is a multimedia financial-services company dedicated to building the world's greatest investment community. Reaching millions of people each month through its website, books, newspaper column, radio show, television appearances, and subscription newsletter services, The Motley Fool champions shareholder values and advocates tirelessly for the individual investor. The company's name was taken from Shakespeare, whose wise fools both instructed and amused, and could speak the truth to the king -- without getting their heads lopped off.
Visit Fool.com for more market news -> More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVDA
MSFT
PFE
TSM
CAT
INTU
LMT
GM
HON
DE
CCJ
LHX
ICE
MGA
GRMN
TER
DASTY
IRDM
HEI
KMTUY
ESLT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.