Every Berkshire Hathaway Investor Should Keep an Eye on This Number

If you're invested in Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B) then you're surely a fan of its inimitable chief, Warren Buffett. The "Oracle of Omaha" is one of the most successful investors in history -- and one of the richest.

Those lucky enough to have invested with Buffett and his firm early on have made out nicely and that's putting it lightly. Just a $1,000 investment in Berkshire in 1980 would be worth $2.4 million today.

A shortcut to valuing Berkshire Hathaway

Those looking to add more Berkshire to their portfolios may be asking, is now a good time? Is the company fairly valued in the market? There are all sorts of ways to try to measure this. It's not easy though. The company is a massive conglomerate with disparate businesses and defies simple attempts at valuing its stock. Should you use a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio? Price-to-book (P/B)? What about a discounted cash flow (DCF) model?

Instead, you could look to Buffett himself. In 2018, the board of directors of Berkshire changed the rules so that Buffett can repurchase shares of Berkshire anytime he believes them to be priced "below Berkshire's intrinsic value, conservatively determined." Even if this isn't a quantitative metric, it's a gauge of Buffett's own sentiment. If major buybacks are happening, it means Buffett thinks his stock is undervalued. This is a number all Berkshire investors should pay attention to.

Here's the company's track record over the past five years.

Berkshire spent billions buying shares in that time. Interestingly, the buybacks hit their lowest level in some time last quarter. I would keep an eye on this trend, but remember there are lots of factors that go into this decision. Just because buybacks are lower doesn't necessarily mean the stock is overpriced in Buffet's view; he may believe there's a better way to use the company's resources at that time or shortly.

Should you invest $1,000 in Berkshire Hathaway right now?

Before you buy stock in Berkshire Hathaway, consider this:

The Motley Fool Stock Advisor analyst team just identified what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy now… and Berkshire Hathaway wasn’t one of them. The 10 stocks that made the cut could produce monster returns in the coming years.

Consider when Nvidia made this list on April 15, 2005... if you invested $1,000 at the time of our recommendation, you’d have $756,882!*

Stock Advisor provides investors with an easy-to-follow blueprint for success, including guidance on building a portfolio, regular updates from analysts, and two new stock picks each month. The Stock Advisor service has more than quadrupled the return of S&P 500 since 2002*.

See the 10 stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of September 23, 2024

Johnny Rice has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Berkshire Hathaway. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.