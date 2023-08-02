Every Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday in 2023

This list includes every back-to-school sales tax holiday this summer, from July 27, 2023, through the end of August. Rules for tax-free shopping can vary from state to state. So, just because something is tax-exempt in one state doesn’t mean it will be in another. Knowing the rules before you shop can help you save the most money.

Sales Tax Holidays: What You Should Know

Sales tax holidays exempt statewide taxes, but localities in some states may still charge local taxes on items that qualify for the state’s tax holiday. To find out if local taxes apply in your area, you can check with your state for more information.

Online orders typically qualify for sales tax holidays, but the orders must be paid for during the tax holiday period, and the items must be shipped to an address within the state. Exclusions may apply.

Arkansas Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 5 through August 6

State Sales Tax Rate: 6.5%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 9.46%

Arkansas has one of the highest sales tax rates in the U.S., but shoppers can purchase some items tax-free during the state’s two-day back-to-school sales tax holiday. Arkansas’ tax-free weekend includes certain clothing, electronics and school supplies.

While the state has not released a list of specific eligible items this year, here are some items Arkansas typically exempts.

Clothing items, wedding apparel and footwear (must not exceed $100 per item)

Jewelry and watches, wigs and hair accessories, handbags and briefcases, umbrellas and cosmetics (must not exceed $50 per item)

Cellular phones, laptops, printers, computers and computer monitors, keyboards and tablets

Pencils and pens, crayons, notebooks and paper, writing tablets, folders and binders, book bags and lunchboxes, scissors and protractors

For more information about the Arkansas back-to-school sales tax holiday, shoppers can visit the Department of Finance and Administration’s ( DFA ) website.

Connecticut Tax-Free Week

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 20 through August 26

State Sales Tax Rate: 6.35%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 6.35%

Connecticut ’s tax-free week starts on the third Sunday of August. That falls on August 20 this year. While back-to-school sales tax holidays only run for two days in many states, Connecticut’s tax holiday lasts an entire week. During this time, shoppers can purchase clothing and footwear items tax-free, as long as each item costs less than $100.

Items that typically qualify as tax-exempt

Hats, gloves and earmuffs

Jeans, dresses, shorts and skirts

Socks, sneakers and slippers

Rented uniforms and formal wear

Undergarments, robes and swim suits

For more information about this year’s tax-free week, Connecticut shoppers can visit the state’s Department of Revenue Services website.

Florida Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: July 24 through August 6

State Sales Tax Rate: 6%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 7.02%

Florida’s 2023 back-to-school tax holiday lasts for two weeks. That makes it the longest tax holiday on this list. Florida shoppers can purchase certain clothing items, school supplies, learning aids and electronics tax-free during the two-week period. Here are some of the items that qualify in 2023.

Tablets and computers (must not exceed $1,500)

Flashcards, puzzle books and nesting blocks (must not exceed $30)

Pens, pencils, crayons and notebooks (must not exceed $50)

For more information about Florida’s back-to-school sales tax holiday, shoppers can visit the Florida Department of Revenue website.

Iowa Tax-Free Weekend

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 4 through August 5

State Sales Tax Rate: 6%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 6.94%

Iowa holds its annual back-to-school sales tax holiday the first Friday and Saturday of August. That’s August 4 and 5 this year. During the event, shoppers can purchase clothing and footwear tax-free. Unlike in some other states, Iowa’s tax holiday exempts all local sales taxes in addition to the state’s 6% statewide tax rate. Some items do not qualify as clothing for the purpose of the tax holiday.

Rentals are not exempt.

Roller blades are not exempt.

Protective gear is not exempt.

Jewelry and watches are not exempt.

For more information about Iowa’s sales tax holiday, shoppers can visit the Iowa Department of Revenue website.

Maryland Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 13 through August 19

State Sales Tax Rate: 6%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 6%

Maryland ’s tax-free week allows shoppers to buy eligible clothing and footwear items without paying the state’s 6% sales tax rate. Here are some things you should know about the Maryland sales tax holiday before you shop.

Individual clothing and footwear items must be priced at $100 or less to qualify.

Backpacks qualify, but only the first $40 is tax-exempt.

Accessories do not qualify.

Protective athletic equipment does not qualify.

More information about Maryland’s tax-free week can be found at the Comptroller of Maryland website.

Massachusetts Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 12 through August 13

State Sales Tax Rate: 6.25%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 6.25%

Many states limit individual sales tax holiday purchases to $100, but Massachusetts exempts most items $2,500 or less during its back-to-school tax holiday. The Massachusetts tax-free weekend isn’t limited to clothing, footwear and school supplies. Rather than list items that qualify for the tax-exempt period, the state lists items that do not.

Motor boats, motor vehicles, gas, steam and electricity do not qualify.

Alcohol, tobacco and marijuana products do not qualify.

Meals and telecommunication purchases do not qualify.

If you would like more information about the Massachusetts sales tax holiday, you can visit the event’s FAQ page .

Mississippi Tax-Free Weekend

Dates of Tax Holiday: July 28 through July 29

State Sales Tax Rate: 7%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 7.07%

The Mississippi sales tax holiday exempts eligible items from sales tax. To qualify, each individual item must cost less than $100. Electronics do not qualify for the Mississippi back-to-school sales tax holiday, but the following items do.

Clothing items (hats, socks, jeans, undergarments, etc.)

Everyday footwear

School supplies (pencils, crayons, binders, etc.)

You can find more information about the Mississippi sales tax holiday on the state’s Department of Revenue website .

Missouri Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 4 through August 6

State Sales Tax Rate: 4.225%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 8.33%

Missouri ’s tax-free weekend exempts some clothing items, school supplies and electronics from sales tax, but individual items must not exceed a specific dollar amount. And the dollar amount for each category is different.

Individual clothing items must not exceed $100.

School supply purchases must not exceed $50.

Computer software must have a taxable value of $350 or less.

Personal computers must not exceed $1,500.

Graphing calculators must not exceed $150.

Shoppers can find more information about the 2023 Missouri sales tax holiday on the state’s Department of Revenue website.

New Jersey Tax-Free Week

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 26 through September 4

State Sales Tax Rate: 6.625%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 6.6%

The New Jersey sales tax holiday exempts some computers, school supplies, electronics and sport equipment. Computers must cost less than $3,000 to qualify for the tax holiday, and computer supplies, such as printers, must not exceed $1,000. Here are some other specific items that are included in New Jersey ’s tax-free week.

Clay, glazes and paints

Workbooks, reference maps and globes

Lunch boxes and book bags

Pencils, pencil boxes and index cards

Goggles, cleats, ballet shoes and life preservers

The above is not an exhaustive list of qualifying items. Shoppers can visit the New Jersey Division of Taxation’s sales tax holiday FAQ page for more information.

New Mexico Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 4 through August 6

State Sales Tax Rate: 5%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 7.72%

New Mexico ’s annual gross receipts tax holiday is a three-day event that allows shoppers to purchase eligible clothing, footwear, computers and school supplies tax-free. But there are some exceptions that New Mexicans should know about before they shop.

Individual clothing and footwear items must be priced at less than $100.

Computers, tablets and laptops must be priced at $1,000 or less.

Computer hardware must be priced at $500 or less.

Individual school supply items must be priced at less than $30.

Shoppers can visit the New Mexico Taxation and Revenue Department website for more information.

Ohio Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 4 through August 6

State Sales Tax Rate: 5.75%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 7.24%

Ohio doesn’t exempt computers during its sales tax holiday like some states do, but shoppers can still purchase plenty of other items tax-free. Eligible clothing items that do not exceed $100 are exempt during the Ohio sales tax holiday. School supply and instructional items must be priced at $20 or less to qualify. Specific examples of qualifying items are listed below.

Book bags

Calculators

Reference maps and globes

Writing tablets

Sneakers and sandals

Baby receiving blankets

Shirts, shorts and dresses

For a full list of qualifying items, Ohio shoppers can visit the state’s Department of Taxation website.

Oklahoma Tax-Free Weekend

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 4 through August 6

State Sales Tax Rate: 4.5%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 8.98%

Oklahoma ’s sales tax holiday exempts eligible clothing and footwear items from the sales tax. However, each item must be priced at less than $100 to qualify. Some items don’t qualify for the Oklahoma tax-free weekend.

Accessories (for example, jewelry and hair barrettes) don’t qualify.

Rented clothing does not qualify.

Clothing designed for athletic use (for example, shoulder pads and cleats) does not qualify.

For more information about Oklahoma’s back-to-school tax holiday, shoppers can visit the Oklahoma Tax Commission’s tax help center page .

South Carolina Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 4 through August 6

State Sales Tax Rate: 6%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 7.43%

During the South Carolina tax-free weekend, shoppers won’t pay sales tax on eligible clothing items, school supplies or computers. South Carolina even exempts some items that most other states do not.

Towels are tax-exempt.

Pillows are tax-exempt.

Musical instruments for school are tax-exempt.

South Carolina shoppers can find detailed information about the 2023 tax holiday on the state's Department of Revenue website.

Tennessee Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: July 28 through July 30

State Sales Tax Rate: 7%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 9.55%

Tennessee shoppers won’t pay sales tax on eligible items purchased during the tax-free weekend. To qualify for the sales tax holiday, each piece of clothing must cost $100 or less. School supply items must also be priced at $100 or less. However, computers that cost up to $1,500 qualify for the tax holiday. Some items are not included in tax-free weekend.

Jewlery is not tax-exempt.

Sports equipment is not tax-exempt.

Printer supplies are not tax-exempt.

Tennessee shoppers can visit the TN Department of Revenue website for more information about the 2023 back-to-school tax holiday.

Texas Tax-Free Weekend

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 11 through August 13

State Sales Tax Rate: 6.25%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 8.2%

Shoppers can purchase eligible clothing, footwear and school supplies tax-free during the annual Texas back-to-school sales tax holiday. Items must cost less than $100 to qualify as tax-exempt. Below are examples of items that are not taxable during the tax-free weekend.

Markers, pens, pencils and crayons

Rulers, scissors and notebooks

Book bags lunch boxes

Shirts and jeans

Skirts and shorts

Sneakers and sandals

Additional items are included in the Texas sales tax holiday. Shoppers can visit the Texas Comptroller website for more information.

West Virginia Sales Tax Holiday

Dates of Tax Holiday: August 4 through August 7

State Sales Tax Rate: 6%

Average Combined Sales Tax Rate: 6.55%

The West Virginia back-to-school sales tax holiday is a four-day event that allows shoppers to purchase eligible clothing, school supplies, sports equipment and computers tax-free. However, there are price limitations you should be aware of before you start shopping.

Clothing items must not exceed $125.

Laptops and tablets must cost $500 or less.

School instruction materials must cost $20 or less.

School supplies must cost $50 or less.

Sports equipment must not exceed $150.

For more information, shoppers can visit the sales tax holiday questions and answers page on the West Virginia Tax Division’s website.

