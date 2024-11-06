Everus reports Q3 EPS 82c vs. 71c last year

Reports Q3 revenues $761M vs. $717.4M last year. “This has been a transformative period in our company’s evolution, highlighted by our successful tax-free spinoff from MDU Resources on Oct. 31,” said Jeffrey S. Thiede, president and CEO of Everus (ECG). “I want to thank our team members for their continued efforts and dedication that enabled us to successfully transition to being an independent, public company, which better positions us to effectively allocate capital and drive profitable growth while generating long-term value for our shareholders. Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength of our scaled national platform and market-leading local brands that are benefiting from strong secular tailwinds, including data center work,” Thiede said. “Third quarter revenue increased 6% with balanced growth across both our segments. With our all-time record backlog of $2.88 billion at the end of the quarter, which is up $873.9 million since the start of the year, and our disciplined focus on our 4EVER strategy, we are well-positioned to deliver on our long-term targets of 5% to 7% organic revenue growth and 7% to 9% EBITDA growth. Based on our results through the first nine months of the year, continued strong momentum in our end markets and our disciplined focus on execution, we are reiterating our 2024 financial guidance that calls for revenues in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.85 billion and EBITDA in the range of $220 million to $240 million, with EBITDA margins expected to be higher than in 2023. We are encouraged by the opportunities in our key markets, where we are strategically positioned to take advantage of powerful megatrends driving data center growth, grid modernization and re-shoring of high-tech manufacturing. We are excited about our trajectory and are fully focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

