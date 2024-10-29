News & Insights

Stocks
CLW

Everus to replace Clearwater Paper in the S&P 600 at open on 11/1

October 29, 2024 — 05:25 pm EDT

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Everus Construction Group (ECG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 1, replacing Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 4. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent MDU Resources Group (MDU) is spinning off Everus Construction Group in a transaction expected to be completed on November 1. Following the spin-off, the parent company MDU Resources Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 but will change its Global Industry Classification Standard, GICS, sector from Industrials to Utilities. Clearwater Paper is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on CLW:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CLW
MDU

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.