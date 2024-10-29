Everus to replace Clearwater Paper in the S&P 600 at open on 11/1

Everus Construction Group (ECG) will be added to the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, November 1, replacing Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW), which will be removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Monday, November 4. S&P SmallCap 600 constituent MDU Resources Group (MDU) is spinning off Everus Construction Group in a transaction expected to be completed on November 1. Following the spin-off, the parent company MDU Resources Group will remain in the S&P SmallCap 600 but will change its Global Industry Classification Standard, GICS, sector from Industrials to Utilities. Clearwater Paper is no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
