Everus Construction Group, Inc. Reports Advance In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $55.27 million, or $1.08 per share. This compares with $34.46 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 33.0% to $1.01 billion from $759.63 million last year.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

