Is Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) Stock Outpacing Its Construction Peers This Year?

For those looking to find strong Construction stocks, it is prudent to search for companies in the group that are outperforming their peers. Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. is a member of the Construction sector. This group includes 88 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #16. The Zacks Sector Rank includes 16 different groups and is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors.

The Zacks Rank is a proven model that highlights a variety of stocks with the right characteristics to outperform the market over the next one to three months. The system emphasizes earnings estimate revisions and favors companies with improving earnings outlooks. Everus Construction Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG's full-year earnings has moved 15.4% higher within the past quarter. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Our latest available data shows that ECG has returned about 19.3% since the start of the calendar year. In comparison, Construction companies have returned an average of 6.6%. This shows that Everus Construction Group, Inc. is outperforming its peers so far this year.

MasTec (MTZ) is another Construction stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 33.5%.

For MasTec, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 4.3% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Breaking things down more, Everus Construction Group, Inc. is a member of the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 30 individual companies and currently sits at #158 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2% so far this year, so ECG is performing better in this area.

On the other hand, MasTec belongs to the Building Products - Heavy Construction industry. This 9-stock industry is currently ranked #7. The industry has moved +31.1% year to date.

Going forward, investors interested in Construction stocks should continue to pay close attention to Everus Construction Group, Inc. and MasTec as they could maintain their solid performance.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

