Is Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) Outperforming Other Construction Stocks This Year?

Investors interested in Construction stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Everus Construction Group, Inc. (ECG) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. is one of 92 individual stocks in the Construction sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #16 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Everus Construction Group, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for ECG's full-year earnings has moved 2.8% higher. This shows that analyst sentiment has improved and the company's earnings outlook is stronger.

Based on the latest available data, ECG has gained about 42.8% so far this year. At the same time, Construction stocks have gained an average of 15.3%. This means that Everus Construction Group, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another Construction stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Legence (LGN). The stock has returned 33.2% year-to-date.

In Legence's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 66.6% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking more specifically, Everus Construction Group, Inc. belongs to the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry, a group that includes 34 individual stocks and currently sits at #159 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 9% so far this year, so ECG is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns.

Legence, however, belongs to the Engineering - R and D Services industry. Currently, this 19-stock industry is ranked #46. The industry has moved +25.4% so far this year.

Investors with an interest in Construction stocks should continue to track Everus Construction Group, Inc. and Legence. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

