Everus Construction Group (ECG) Price Target Increased by 24.18% to 131.99

The average one-year price target for Everus Construction Group (NYSE:ECG) has been revised to $131.99 / share. This is an increase of 24.18% from the prior estimate of $106.28 dated February 21, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $116.15 to a high of $151.20 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 14.68% from the latest reported closing price of $115.09 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 491 funds or institutions reporting positions in Everus Construction Group. This is an decrease of 194 owner(s) or 28.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ECG is 0.11%, an increase of 46.43%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 24.11% to 43,387K shares. The put/call ratio of ECG is 2.67, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wasatch Advisors holds 2,160K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company.

Capital International Investors holds 1,936K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 1,333K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,665K shares , representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 70.41% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,233K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,796K shares , representing a decrease of 45.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 28.75% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 1,150K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,120K shares , representing an increase of 2.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ECG by 47.19% over the last quarter.

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