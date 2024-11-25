News & Insights

Evertz Technologies to Repurchase Shares for Value Boost

November 25, 2024 — 08:52 am EST

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) has released an update.

Evertz Technologies has received approval from the Toronto Stock Exchange for a Normal Course Issuer Bid to repurchase up to 3,797,308 of its common shares over the next year. The company believes its shares are undervalued and sees this as an attractive investment opportunity. All shares repurchased will be canceled, potentially boosting shareholder value.

