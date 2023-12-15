Evertz Technologies (EVTZF) Price Target Increased by 5.02% to 12.96

The average one-year price target for Evertz Technologies (OTC:EVTZF) has been revised to 12.96 / share. This is an increase of 5.02% from the prior estimate of 12.34 dated December 22, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.08 to a high of 14.91 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 19.75% from the latest reported closing price of 10.82 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 27 funds or institutions reporting positions in Evertz Technologies. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 3.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EVTZF is 0.02%, an increase of 2.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.87% to 462K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 149K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 126K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 120K shares, representing an increase of 5.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EVTZF by 22.61% over the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

OWSMX - Old Westbury Small & Mid Cap Strategies Fund holds 22K shares. No change in the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - International Vector Equity Portfolio Shares holds 19K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 18.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EVTZF by 3.17% over the last quarter.

