Evertz Pharma Becomes First German Company With Strategic Bitcoin Reserve, Adds 100 BTC to Treasury 

June 11, 2025 — 11:58 am EDT

Written by Jenna Montgomery for Bitcoin Magazine->

Evertz Pharma GmbH, a company focusing on premium natural cosmetics, has become Germany’s first company to adopt a strategic Bitcoin reserve model by purchasing an additional 100 BTC in May 2025—valued at approximately €10 million (~$10.8 million USD), according to a press release. 

The adoption marks a continued expansion of the company’s BTC treasury, which began in December 2020 with an initial €2 million Bitcoin purchase. Since then, Evertz Pharma has regularly allocated corporate profits toward Bitcoin, building a digital reserve aimed at long term stability. 

“Our mission is to promote natural beauty on a scientific foundation,” said Dominik Evertz, Managing Director of Evertz Pharma GmbH. “The same future-focused mindset shapes our financial strategy: Bitcoin, as a scarce and globally tradable asset, complements our reserves and strengthens the long-term resilience of our company.”

The company’s latest acquisition of 100 BTC distinguishes it from industry peers and traditional treasury strategies. Tobias Evertz, Group CFO stated, “We will continue to invest corporate profits in Bitcoin and are constantly evaluating additional ways to increase our holdings sustainably.” 

Unlike publicly traded Bitcoin adopters such as Strategy or Metaplanet, Evertz Pharma operates as a privately held German enterprise. 

“Bitcoin is not just an investment for us but a strategic asset that perfectly complements our vision of stability and future resilience. At the same time, we are aligning our financial strategy with the needs of a modern, sustainably operating company,” added Dominik Evertz. 

Everetz explains that Bitcoin is a store of value, a hedge against inflation, and a means to diversify reserves. It allows Evertz Pharma to preserve capital without the storage burdens that come with traditional assets like gold. The company’s treasury strategy shows their commitment to financial sustainability. 

