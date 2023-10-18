News & Insights

US Markets

Everton sale stalls amid questions about buyer's financials - NYT

Credit: REUTERS/JASON CAIRNDUFF

October 18, 2023 — 12:59 am EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Adds details from NYT in paragraphs 1 and 2, details in paragraphs 3-6

Oct 18 (Reuters) - The sale of struggling Premier League club Everton to 777 Partners has stalled as the U.S. investment fund has yet to provide audited financial statements to a British regulator, the New York Times said on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Britain's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) delivered its request to 777 Partners this month, and if the company doesn't provide the required financials or an acceptable explanation, the takeover could fall apart, the NYT said.

Last month, Everton was sold to 777 Partners in a deal reported to be worth more than 550 million pounds ($669.79 million.

Everton's most recent figures showed a fifth straight year of losses - 44.7 million pounds for the 2021-22 season - with their total loss over that period amounting to more than 430 million pounds.

The FCA, Everton and 777 Partners did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

The firm 777 Partners has a number of clubs in its portfolio, including Italian side Genoa and Belgian team Standard Liege, while they also have stakes in LaLiga club Sevilla and Australian A-League side Melbourne Victory.

($1 = 0.8214 pounds)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.