EVERTEC Promotes Joaquin Castrillo To COO; Karla Cruz-Jusino Named New CFO

(RTTNews) - EVERTEC, Inc. (EVTC), a full-service transaction processor and financial technology provider, on Thursday announced the promotion of Joaquin Castrillo to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer (COO), effective November 1, 2025.

Castrillo has been with EVERTEC for more than 13 years, holding several senior financial management roles, and has served as executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) since August 2018.

The company also announced that Karla Cruz-Jusino, currently Senior Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer, will succeed Castrillo as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective November 1, 2025. She joined Evertec in July 2019 and brings extensive experience in finance, accounting, and tax.

