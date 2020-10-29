Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that EVTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVTC was $34, representing a -8.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.14 and a 86.71% increase over the 52 week low of $18.21.

EVTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Infosys Limited (INFY). EVTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports EVTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.88%, compared to an industry average of -8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

