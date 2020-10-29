Dividends
EVTC

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 30, 2020

Contributor
NASDAQ.com
Published

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 30, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased EVTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 10th quarter that EVTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $34, the dividend yield is .59%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVTC was $34, representing a -8.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.14 and a 86.71% increase over the 52 week low of $18.21.

EVTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) and Infosys Limited (INFY). EVTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.19. Zacks Investment Research reports EVTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -11.88%, compared to an industry average of -8.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the EVTC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

EVTC

NASDAQ.com

Nasdaq

Read NASDAQ.com's Bio

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular