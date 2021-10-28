Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for October 29, 2021

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on October 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 03, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 14th quarter that EVTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $44.15, the dividend yield is .45%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVTC was $44.15, representing a -9.12% decrease from the 52 week high of $48.58 and a 34.64% increase over the 52 week low of $32.79.

EVTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Infosys Limited (INFY) and International Business Machines Corporation (IBM). EVTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.09. Zacks Investment Research reports EVTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 27.21%, compared to an industry average of 21.8%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the evtc Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

