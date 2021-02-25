Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 11th quarter that EVTC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVTC was $38.49, representing a -9.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $42.35 and a 111.37% increase over the 52 week low of $18.21.

EVTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Fiserv, Inc. (FISV) and Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP). EVTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.32. Zacks Investment Research reports EVTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 3.73%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

