Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for April 30, 2021

Evertec, Inc. (EVTC) will begin trading ex-dividend on April 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.05 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 04, 2021. Shareholders who purchased EVTC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 12th quarter that EVTC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $41.07, the dividend yield is .49%.

The previous trading day's last sale of EVTC was $41.07

EVTC is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Accenture plc (ACN) and SAP SE (SAP). EVTC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.42. Zacks Investment Research reports EVTC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 4.3%, compared to an industry average of 13.3%.

