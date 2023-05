BENGALURU, May 18 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Everstone Capital is in talks to sell its entire stake in Burger King India operator Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd RESR.NS, CNBC Awaaz reported on Thursday.

Restaurant Brands Asia's shares jumped 10%.

(Reporting by Varun Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

